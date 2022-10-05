EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Change to Financial Year and AGM and Director Nomination Dates

ASX Release 5 October 2022

Change of Financial Year End to 31 December and AGM and Director Nomination Dates

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) has resolved at its latest board meeting to change its financial year end from 30 June to 31 December, effective from 1 July 2022. The change of financial year end will align Vulcan with the German financial year, following the Company's listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), in the Prime Standard market segment.

Vulcan was the first Australian company to successfully dual list on the FSE in February 2022, an important step in expanding Vulcan's European investor base and international exposure, and reflective of the Company's focus on developing its European renewable energy and Zero Carbon Lithium™ business. In line with this strategy, Vulcan has also been reporting in Euros since 1 July 2021.

Consistent with its current financial year reporting requirements, Vulcan lodged its annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 on 28 September 2022. The report is available on the Company's website at http://v-er.eu.

Vulcan will have a shorter, six month transitional financial year from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022, before reverting to a twelve month financial year, the first of which will commence on 1 January 2023. Vulcan will prepare a financial report covering the six-month, transitional financial year from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022. This report will be released in March 2023. Thereafter, the Company's annual financial reports will be prepared for a twelve month period from 1 January to 31 December each year.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM), in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2022, on 29 November 2022. Vulcan will hold a further AGM in respect of the transitional financial year from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022, in May 2023. The date of the subsequent AGM, together with 2023 reporting dates, will be advised to the market in due course.

Additional disclosures

In addition, the Company advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, clause 14.3 of its Constitution and based on the intended date for the 2022 AGM of 29 November 2022, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director at the AGM is 18 October 2022. Any nominations must be received in writing no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 18 October 2022 at the Company's registered office.

Shareholders will shortly be advised of further details regarding the AGM via the Notice of Meeting, which will be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Vulcan's website at http://v-er.eu.

About Vulcan

Founded in 2018, Vulcan's unique Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project aims to decarbonise lithium production, through developing the world's first carbon neutral, zero fossil fuels business, with the co-production of renewable geothermal energy on a mass scale. By adapting existing technologies to efficiently extract lithium from geothermal brine, Vulcan is aiming to deliver a local source of sustainable lithium for Europe, built around a net zero carbon strategy with a strict exclusion of fossil fuels. Already an operational renewable energy producer, Vulcan will also provide renewable electricity and heat to local communities.

Vulcan's combined geothermal energy and lithium resource is the largest in Europe, with license areas in the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany, and in Italy. Strategically placed in the heart of the European electric vehicle market to decarbonise the supply chain, Vulcan is rapidly advancing the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project to ensure timely market entry, with the ability to expand to meet the unprecedented demand that is building in the European markets.

Guided by our Values of Integrity, Leadership, Future-focused and Sustainability, and united by a passion for environmentalism and leveraging scientific solutions, Vulcan has a unique, world-leading scientific and commercial team in the fields of lithium chemicals and geothermal renewable energy. Vulcan is committed to partnering with organisations who share its decarbonisation ambitions and has binding lithium offtake agreements with some of the largest cathode, battery and automakers in the world. As a motivated disruptor, Vulcan will leverage its expert multidisciplinary team, leading geothermal technology and position in the European EV supply chain to be global leaders in the production of zero fossil fuel, carbon neutral lithium, while being nature positive. Vulcan aims to be the largest, most preferred, strategic supplier of lithium chemicals and renewable power and heating from Europe, for Europe; to empower a net zero carbon future.

