Gold Terra Announces High-Grade Sampling Results Along a 700-Metre-Long Epithermal Gold-Silver Corridor With up to 32.9 g/t Gold and 579 g/t Silver, Mulligan Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, October 5, 2022 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT); (Frankfurt:TX0); (OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new trenching results from their 2022 summer surface sampling program on the Mulligan property, located in Restigouche County, New Brunswick, 100 kilometres West of Bathurst. Summer Work consisted of trenching and sampling on two areas with previously reported gold and silver mineralization referred to as Trench 1 and Trench 2. Channel sampling returned very positive results including up to 32.9 g/t gold (Au) and 579 g/t silver (Ag) in Trench 1, indicating a potential hydrothermal system that extends at least 700 metres long by possibly 20 metres between the trenches, and is open in all directions.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "The Mulligan Project was acquired in 2019 as part of the acquisition of Gold Matter Corporation. While our primary focus is on the Con Mine Option in Yellowknife NWT, we have completed a modest exploration program as part of the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program (NBJMAP), with a net cost of $ 30,000. We are confirming that the excellent potential of the Mulligan project will add value and optionality to our property portfolio with such very positive results. As part of our project criteria strategy, the property is located very close to existing infrastructure and more importantly, the project is of a very high-grade nature, typical of an epithermal system."

Highlights of Results

Summary results on the 2022 Trench #1 and Trench #2 work are as follows:

Trench No. 1:

Two stockwork systems were exposed in Trench #1 at Mulligan Gulch Felsic porphyry as shown in Figure 1:

Stockwork/sericite alteration trending 296°/78° NW-SE orientation Channel sampling (32 samples of 0.5 meters) averaged 3.48 g/t over 16 m.

Highest channel sampling gold value of 32.9 g/t Au and silver value of 579 g/t Ag. Stockwork/sericite alteration zone trending 225°/80° SW-NE orientation

Grabs samples averaged 5.44 g/t over 24.8 metres along the strike of the stockwork trend

Highest gold value of 24.7 g/t

Figure 1 - Two stockwork systems and gold values in Trench 1

Trench No. 2:

Outcrop was stripped over an area approximately 20 x 40 meters and 48 grab samples were collected over this broad area for analysis. The average gold grade for the 48 samples is 0.98 g/t Au with highest value of 7.1 g/t Au.

The Company received a grant of $15,000 from the New Brunswick Junior mining Assistance program and the Company contributed an additional $30,000 for a work program of $45,000. The 2022 trenching and stripping program was conducted to follow-up on the anomaly and gold/silver mineralization discovered and sampled in 2017-2018. Based on our 2022 positive results, future exploration activity will be proposed for the project area to create cost effective value and optionality to the Company and its shareholders. The Mulligan project is situated close to the western edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp, 10 kilometres north-east of the Puma William Brook Gold discovery (See Puma news release - high-grade intersections such as 14.90 g/t Au over 3.60 m in hole WB22-96 and 10.96 g/t Au over 3.75 m in hole WB22-91) and 12 kilometres from the Trevali Caribou VMS Mine. The location of the project and geology are shown in Figure 2:

Figure 2 - Location and geology of the Mulligan Project

The Mulligan project appears to be a Low Sulphidation (LS) epithermal system as indicated by the presence of extensive silicification and alteration near stockwork and veins and a strong brecciation and silicification of the rhyolite. Extensive sericite alteration is associated with the gold and silver mineralization. Mineralization consists of Au, Ag, As, Zn, Pb.

The 2022 sampling program confirms high-grade gold-silver hydrothermal mineralization within the Mulligan felsic breccia. The hydrothermal system could be very large extending at least 700 metres between Trench 1 and 2. Geophysical signatures from lower chargeability and higher resistivity IP survey data could indicate a NE trending silicified alteration and mineralization system developed over a minimum distance of 1.7 kilometers.

The Company intends to continue its work on the Mulligan property as the project is a very attractive high-grade Au-Ag new discovery in an area poorly explored in the past. Our recent program in 2022 has outlined multiple areas of high-grade mineralization at surface covering an area of 50 metres by 700 metres, which is open in all directions. The Mulligan felsic breccia and its hydrothermal system could be very large extending more than what has been defined. As geophysical signatures from lower chargeability and higher resistivity IP survey data indicate NE trending silicified alteration and a much larger mineralization system, the Company intends to continue its work in 2023 to better outline the overall system with additional geophysical surveys.

In 2017-18 gold was discovered on the property with initial sampling yielding up to 8.9 g/t Au and 1500 g/t Ag. The average gold grade was 5.7 g/t over 16 meters. In September of 2020, a drilling program was conducted totaling 1,650 meters in 11 holes to test high chargeability IP anomalies from a survey conducted in 2019. A total of 1,100 samples were fire assayed for gold and silver values. Gold values varying between 0.1 to 1 g/t were encountered, but the source of the higher-grade gold and silver was not replicated. As such, the 2022 summer program to strip overburden, trench and sample was conducted to better understand the geology and the structural model before doing another drill program. The 2022 summer program for a direct cost of C$ 30,000 illustrates the systematic approach that Gold Terra's team uses to evaluate its assets from early discovery to advanced exploration and adding high-grade ounces such as at the Con Mine Property, the Company's flagship project in the NWT.

Full sampling results:

Trench #1 Channel Au and Ag Results - Stockwork trending NW-SE 296°/78°:

Only several high-grade Au samples were assayed for Ag, when over 10 g/t Au. These high-grade samples indicate the potential for substantial added value to the Mulligan prospect.

Agat Tag Distance Easting Northing Au ppm Ag ppm *NA = not analyzed E5944901 0.5 677981.00 5275170.00 0.2 NA* E5944902 1 677980.60 5275170.20 0.7 NA* E5944903 1.5 677980.10 5275170.40 0.2 NA* E5944904 2 677979.70 5275170.60 1.2 NA* E5944905 2.5 677979.10 5275170.90 0.5 NA* E5944906 3 677978.80 5275171.00 6.1 NA* E5944907 3.5 677978.30 5275171.30 8.2 NA* E5944908 4 677977.90 5275171.60 13.4 NA* E5944909 4.5 677977.40 5275171.80 5.7 NA* E5944910 5 677977.00 5275172.00 3.4 NA* E5944911 5.5 677976.50 5275172.20 0.2 NA* E5944912 6 677976.10 5275172.50 3.3 NA* E5944913 6.5 677975.60 5275172.70 21.5 579 E5944914 7 677975.20 5275172.90 32.9 295 E5944915 7.5 677974.80 5275173.00 0.8 NA* E5944916 8.0 677974.30 5275173.30 0.6 NA* E5944917 8.5 677973.90 5275173.50 0.1 NA* E5944918 9 677973.40 5275173.80 0.7 NA* E5944919 9.5 677973.00 5275174.00 0 NA* E5944920 10 677972.50 5275174.20 0 NA* E5944921 10.5 677972.00 5275174.50 0 NA* E5944922 11 677971.60 5275174.70 0 NA* E5944923 11.5 677971.20 5275174.90 2.7 NA* E5944924 12 677970.70 5275175.10 3.8 NA* E5944925 12.5 677970.30 5275175.40 1.1 NA* E5944926 13 677969.80 5275175.60 0.4 NA* E5944927 13.5 677969.40 5275175.80 0.9 NA* E5944928 14 677968.90 5275176.00 0 NA* E5944929 14.5 677968.50 5275176.30 0.5 NA* E5944930 15m 677968.10 5275176.50 0.6 NA* E5944931 15.5m 677967.60 5275176.70 0.5 NA* E5944932 16m 677967.20 5275176.90 1.2 NA*

Trench #1 Grab samples Au and Ag Results - Stockwork trending SW-NE 225°/80°:

AGAT Tag Sample # Easting Northing Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) *NA = Not analyzed E5944969 8 677953.00 5275159.00 7.13 NA* E5944961 9 677952.00 5275157.00 7.64 NA* E5944952 10 677953.00 5275161.00 5.34 NA* E5944971 11 677954.00 5275163.00 5.5 NA* E5944951 12 677957.00 5275165.00 0.48 NA* E5944953 13 677959.00 5275166.00 6.43 NA* E5944963 14 677959.00 5275167.00 2.22 NA* E5944959 15 677964.00 5275165.00 0.93 NA* E5944958 16 677960.00 5275168.00 0.52 NA* E5944960 17 677963.00 5275170.00 1.61 NA* E5944966 18 677964.00 5275171.00 7.14 NA* E5944968 19 677966.00 5275173.00 4.36 NA* E5944965 20 677968.00 5275175.00 5.27 NA* E5944972 21 677967.00 5275175.00 1.65 NA* E5944962 22 677983.00 5275177.00 6.1 NA* E5944964 23 677983.00 5275177.50 24.7 133

Trench No.2 - Grab Sample Au Results:

Agat Tag Sample Easting Northing Au ppm E5944651 32 677529 5274641 1.77 E5944652 33 677526 5274641 1.05 E5944653 34 677528 5274644 0.08 E5944654 35 677526 5274644 0.12 E5944655 36 677526 5274645 1.65 E5944656 37 677527 5274646 0.53 E5944657 38 677528 5274646 0.66 E5944658 39 677524 5274646 0.05 E5944659 40 677521 5274652 0.67 E5944660 41 677526 5274650 1.15 E5944661 42 677523 5274647 0.52 E5944662 43 677522 5274648 0.67 E5944663 44 677522 5274651 0.28 E5944664 45 677523 5274650 0.3 E5944665 46 677523 5274652 0.7 E5944666 47 677525 5274652 0.89 E5944667 48 677519 5274653 1.57 E5944668 49 677520 5274652 0.45 E5944669 50 677522 5274653 7.13 E5944670 51 677524 5274655 2.81 E5944671 52 677524 5274658 1.11 E5944672 53 677523 5274656 1.4 E5944673 54 677524 5274656 0.5 E5944674 55 677524 5274656 0.8 E5944675 56 677526 5274654 0.48 E5944676 57 677525 5274654 1.95 E5944677 58 677524 5274656 0.72 E5944678 59 677524 5274655 1.01 E5944679 60 677521 5274653 0.13 E5944680 61 677520 5274651 0.24 E5944681 62 677520 5274650 4.83 E5944682 63 677521 5274649 0.3 E5944683 64 677517 5274661 0.29 E5944684 65 677519 5274660 0.33 E5944685 66 677522 5274659 0.52 E5944686 67 677521 5274660 1.32 E5944687 68 677520 5274660 5.15 E5944688 69 677519 5274659 0.58 E5944689 70 677517 5274659 1.44 E5944690 71 677520 5274653 0.53 E5944691 72 677527 5274654 0.01 E5944692 73 677527 5274652 0.01 E5944693 74 677527 5274652 0.01 E5944694 75 677526 5274655 0.03 E5944695 76 677528 5274656 0.02 E5944696 77 677530 5274656 0.01 E5944697 78 677521 5274647 0.01 E5944698 79 677521 5274648 0.16

Qualified Persons

Joe Campbell, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer for Gold Terra, a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, have reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Gold Terra

The Mulligan Gulch project is a secondary, but important, exploration property for Gold Terra. Gold Terra's primary exploration focus is the Yellowknife City Gold (YCG) project encompassing 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometers of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell shear, where 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine (1938-2003).

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

