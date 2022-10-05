Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2022 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the progress of the exploration program initiated in late August 2022 on its Scott property near Chibougamau, Quebec 100% owned by the Company.



As of October 5, 2022 three holes have been drilled on the property for a total of 2,615 meters. During this program, which is still ongoing, the company discovered a well mineralized 6.6 meters zone of sulphide rich in chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) centered at a vertical depth of about 925 meters. The sulfide zone has so far been intersected by two drill holes, about 60 meters apart and a third is being executed. This zone of sulfide coincides with a modeled electromagnetic conductor 150 by 150 meters, 300 meters west of known Scott Lake deposit. The average thickness of this zone is not known at this moment. Indeed, the two holes that intersected the conductor only scratched the surface of the eastern edge (EST) of the electromagnetic conductor, according to our interpretation and the modeling made by Inter-Géophysique from Rosemère in Quebec. The current drilling is now targeting the center of the conductor in order to determine the potential size of the lens.

Mr. Laurent Hallé, P.Geo., Consulting geologist and qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on has read and approved this press release.

About Yorbeau Resources

The 100% owned Rouyn property contains four known gold deposits in the six-kilometre-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor located in the western part of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018 that gives IAMGOLD the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway on the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and have been filed in accordance with NI 43-101.

