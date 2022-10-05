Paycore Minerals Inc. Grants Share Options

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 - Paycore Minerals Inc. ("Paycore") (TSXV: CORE) announces that on October 4, 2022 it granted to its directors and officers an aggregate of 725,000 options to acquire common shares (the "Options") pursuant to its share option plan. The Options are exercisable at $1.10 per share for a period of five-years from the date of grant.

About Paycore

Paycore is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and, through its subsidiaries, holds a 100% interest in the FAD Property that is located in the heart of the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA. The FAD Property is host to the high-grade poly-metallic (lead, zinc, gold, silver) FAD deposit that was partially delineated with surface and underground drilling in the 1940s and 1950s. The FAD Property is located less than 3 miles from Eureka, Nevada and has established infrastructure, including a shaft, roads and old buildings. FAD was previously owned by Barrick Gold. Barrick acquired the FAD Property when the Company acquired Homestake Mining in 2001.

Overseen by an experienced board and management team that includes Jim Gowans (Chairman), Christina McCarthy (President & C.E.O), Steve Filipovic (C.F.O. and Corporate Secretary) and John Begeman (Director), the Company is focused on advancing the delineation of mineral deposits on the FAD Project (which is situated immediately to the south of, and along strike from, i-80 Gold Corp's operations).

SOURCE Paycore Minerals Inc.