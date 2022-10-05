Hawkmoon Presenting at the Emerging Growth 41 Metals & Mining Online Conference

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Emerging Growth 41 Metals and Mining Online Conference (the "Conference"). Thomas Clarke, the VP of Exploration for Hawkmoon, will present the Wilson Gold Property to a large North American audience. Hawkmoon is planning to do follow up video updates over the next three months.

The Hawkmoon portion of the Conference will air live on October 5, 2022 at 09:45 Eastern Time. The Conference can be accessed by the following link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569606&tp_key=a847a04492&sti=hwkrf

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "We look forward to introducing Hawkmoon to a large new group of investors and following up with them over the next few months."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's participation in the Conference. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005131/en/

Contact

For more information, please contact

Branden Haynes

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: branden@hawkmoonresources.com

Telephone: 604-817-1595