Bullion Gold Notes the Presence of Visible Gold in its Ongoing Drilling at Bousquet

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2022 - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it has completed a drilling program of approximately 1,000 meters on its Bousquet project. This program, consisting of four holes, had the objectives of testing the extensions at depth as well as better defining part of the Paquin East zone.



The drillings all encountered the potential mineralized, altered, and silicified zones sought. Visible gold was even noted in one of the boreholes. Core description is in progress and samples are expected to be shipped to the assay lab within the next few days.

The Bousquet project, made up of 71 claims covering an area of ??approximately 2,369 hectares, runs along nearly 8 km of the Cadillac-Larder Lake fault, one of the most prolific gold-bearing faults in the world. South of the CLL fault, there are the Paquin East and West, Decoeur, Joannès and CB-1 gold showings, which are located in a gold corridor recognized by drilling of approximately 2.75 km.

To the west and north of the CLL fault, very little exploration work has been done there in previous years. Based on an aerial magnetic survey, the company has traced several targets to be eventually tested by drilling.

For now, the Company is concentrating its resources in the southern part where most of the gold showings are found. The company has obtained all the necessary permits that can support a drilling program of more than 10,000 meters. A financing round is anticipated during the fall period.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Hamel

President and CEO

jhamel@bulliongold.ca

514-317-7956

Other Information

