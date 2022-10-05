StraightUp Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, October 5, 2022 - Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Markin as Chief Financial officer and Director and the appointment of Mark Brezer as Chief Executive Officer and Director effective immediately, Daniel Cruz will remain a director of the company.

In their new roles, Mr. Markin and Mr. Brezer will oversee all financial and operational activities of the company.

"Both myself and Mark would like to thank Daniel for his services to the Company as part of the executive management team and we look forward to a long relationship with him as a valuable member of the Board of Directors of StraightUp Resources," Mr. Markin said.

The company would further like to also announce that Matthew Coltura has stepped down from the Board of Directors. Mr. Coltura was a valuable member of the Board and has made important contributions to the group and we want to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

StraightUp CEO, Mark Brezer said, "We have reached impressive milestones in the past year. After last Septembers' acquisition of the West Cat Mine in Nevada, we began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US and received DTC eligibility. In the past year, we have also completed ground and heli-bourne magnetic surveys on our Ferdinand Project, identifying multiple targets for future exploration, while securing a further Option payment to the property's Optionor. We received early exploration permits on our 10,000 hectare RLX property which almost completely surrounds the Kinross/Great Bear Resources Sobel Project. Our 2022 Option payment was made on the RLX and a geological interpretation is in hand with further information due in the coming weeks. We also added a further 3,050 acres to the RLX in January of this year with the optioning of the Ranger/Otter Project. The Red Lake Mining District will continue to be our main focus for future drill programs and exploration as we move ahead."

About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The Company's recently acquired West Cat Mine includes an Unpatended Mining Claim on Federal Land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District / Nye County Nevada about 15 km east of US-95, approximately 20 km from Beatty, Nevada at the base of the Bare Mountain Range.

