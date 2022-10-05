GFG Increases Previously Announced Private Placement Financing

SASKATOON, Oct. 05, 2022 - GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) ("GFG" or the "Company") announces that due to investor demand it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news release dated August 30, 2022) to an aggregate total of up to C$2.06 million. As part of the current Offering, the Company is pleased to announce that its strategic investor, Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos"), has committed to participate in the Offering on a pro-rata basis.

The Offering will consist of any combination of (i) units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit; (ii) common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("FT Shares") at a price of C$0.13 per FT Share; and (iii) premium units of the Company ("Premium Units") at a price of C$0.1573 per Premium Unit, subject to maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2.06 million. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (which shall not be a "flow-through share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (which shall not be a "flow-through share") at an exercise price of C$0.17 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Each Premium Unit shall consist of one FT Share (a "Premium FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant.

If during the exercise period of the Warrants, but after the resale restrictions on the underlying common shares have expired, the closing price of the common shares of the Company is at a price equal to or greater than $0.26 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, GFG will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of said news release.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Shares and Premium FT Shares will be used for exploration activities in Ontario that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units and the Warrants comprising, in part, the Premium Units, will be used for exploration activities on the Company's projects in Ontario as well as for general working capital purposes.

Following two highly successful drill programs (See Table 1 for Assay Highlights) at the Montclerg Gold Project and recent prospecting efforts completed on the Goldarm Property located east of the world-class Timmins Gold District, it is evident that a much more aggressive program is warranted. The funds raised in this Offering will focus on completing a 6,000 - 8,000 metre drill program to infill and grow the Montclerg gold system and test several regional targets that the Company has in its drill target pipeline.

Table 1: Recent Highlights of Assay Results from the Montclerg Gold Project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Zone MTC-21-001 62.5 90.0 27.5 1.56 Upper Main incl. 63.5 66.0 2.5 8.42 incl. 65.4 66.0 0.6 26.90 incl. 71.5 74.0 2.5 4.30 and 126.0 166.5 40.5 0.78 Lower Main incl. 130.8 138.0 7.3 2.20 MTC-21-004 39.8 64.0 24.2 0.73 Upper Main and 75.7 86.1 10.4 1.24 Lower Main incl. 81.0 85.1 4.1 2.37 and 230.5 246.0 15.5 1.23 Lower Footwall incl. 241.7 245.0 3.3 3.09 MTC-21-005 86.0 112.0 26.0 4.82 Upper Footwall incl. 94.3 96.1 1.8 15.96 and 103.8 109.3 5.5 12.32 and 118.9 120.6 1.7 11.29 MTC-21-006 98.3 105.8 7.5 8.34 Upper Footwall incl. 98.3 101.0 2.7 15.04 MTC-21-007 65.4 95.6 31.1 1.40 Upper Main and 108.0 131.0 23.0 1.11 Lower Main MTC-21-009 45.0 60.0 15.0 1.23 Upper Main MTC-21-010 79.5 106.5 27.0 1.05 Upper Main incl. 89.6 100.5 10.9 1.84 MTC-22-015 24.0 57.5 33.5 1.32 MC West incl. 24.0 28.7 4.7 5.15 MTC-22-018 52.0 57.9 5.9 3.51 MC West incl. 53.9 56.0 2.1 7.93 MTC-22-019 112.6 118.1 5.5 4.38 MC Main Upper Footwall incl. 112.6 116.0 3.4 6.37 MTC-22-020 22.4 34.1 11.7 1.07 MC Central Upper Main incl. 24.6 25.6 1.0 2.01 incl. 28.0 28.8 0.8 2.43 incl. 32.0 33.0 1.0 2.16 and 97.0 105.3 8.3 4.95 MC Main Upper Footwall incl. 102.8 105.3 2.5 12.83 MTC-22-021 50.3 72.0 21.7 1.51 MC Central Upper Main incl. 62.2 64.0 1.8 8.17 MTC-22-023 17.6 88.0 70.4 1.60 MC Central Upper Main incl. 35.2 42.0 6.8 2.43 incl. 76.2 81.0 4.8 4.97 and 124.5 133.2 8.7 2.46 MC Central Upper Footwall incl. 131.4 133.2 1.8 7.75 MTC-22-029 104.4 111.5 7.1 4.98 MC Central Upper Footwall incl. 104.4 107.6 3.2 7.02 incl. 110.4 111.5 1.1 7.79 MTC-22-030 71.0 86.0 15.0 3.40 MC Central Upper Footwall incl. 71.0 74.0 3.0 6.21 incl. 81.9 82.9 1.0 17.50

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 6, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada and such other jurisdictions as the Company may determine. The securities sold will not be offered or sold in the United States, and will each be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering of up to 6% in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

It is anticipated that certain directors and officers of the Company will acquire Units under the Offering. Such participation will be considered to be "related party transactions" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 (the "Policy") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company operates three gold projects, each large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 km southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. In Wyoming, the Company has partnered with Group 11 through an option and earn-in agreement to advance the Company's Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project with a technology that could revolutionize the gold mining industry.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. President, CEO and Director of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. True width is estimated to be 50 to 90% of drilled length.

