Silver Bear Announces the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Moscow, Russia. A total of 551,657,845 ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 81.33% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matter Voted On Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD / AGAINST Non-Votes Number % Number % All resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands. Proxies were lodged for the resolutions as follows: Ordinary Resolution 1 - Receiving the Financial Statements of the Corporation 547,745,589 99.99 50,000 0.01 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 2 - Appointing Auditors 551,402,984 99.95 254,861 0.05 0 Ordinary Resolution 3 - Approving Auditors' Remuneration 547,653,728 99.97 141,861 0.03 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 4 - Electing Nathan Hunt as a director of the Corporation 547,653,728 99.97 141,861 0.03 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 5 - Re-electing Vadim Ilchuk as a director of the Corporation 547,600,294 99.96 195,295 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 6 - Re-electing Maxim Matveev as a director of the Corporation 547,600,294 99.96 195,295 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 7 - Re-electing Alexey Sotskov as a director of the Corporation 547,600,294 99.96 195,295 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 8 - Electing Alexey Kostin as a director of the Corporation 547,598,533 99.96 197,056 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 9 - Electing Nikolay Grigoriev as a director of the Corporation 547,598,533 99.96 197,056 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 10 - Authorising the allotment of shares of the Corporation 547,654,989 99.97 140,600 0.03 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 11 - Approving the SKA Assets Loan Amendment (2) 127,907,969 99.96 54,500 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 12 - Approving the FA Amendment (2) 1,679,956 92.31 140,000 7.69 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 13 - Approving the Share Bonus Plan 547,600,294 99.96 195,295 0.04 3,862,257 Ordinary Resolution 14 - Approving the Non-Executive Director Subscription Plan 547,600,294 99.96 195,295 0.04 3,862,257 Special Resolution 15 - Approving the disapplication of pre-emptive rights 547,597,933 99.96 197,656 0.04 3,862,257

Note:

Voting on all Resolutions at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results on these matters represent the proxy votes entitled to vote at the Meeting. Voting on Resolution 11 and 12 at the Meeting represented the disinterested shareholders voting results.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit, located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005817/en/

Contact

Vadim Ilchuk

President and CEO

info@silverbearresources.com

Mikhail Ilyin

CFO

milyin@silverbearresources.com