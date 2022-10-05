Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Silver Bear Announces the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

22:01 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Moscow, Russia. A total of 551,657,845 ordinary shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 81.33% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matter Voted On

Votes FOR

Votes

WITHHELD / AGAINST

Non-Votes

Number

%

Number

%

All resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Proxies were lodged for the resolutions as follows:

Ordinary Resolution 1 - Receiving the Financial Statements of the Corporation

547,745,589

99.99

50,000

0.01

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 2 - Appointing Auditors

551,402,984

99.95

254,861

0.05

0

Ordinary Resolution 3 - Approving Auditors' Remuneration

547,653,728

99.97

141,861

0.03

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 4 - Electing Nathan Hunt as a director of the Corporation

547,653,728

99.97

141,861

0.03

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 5 - Re-electing Vadim Ilchuk as a director of the Corporation

547,600,294

99.96

195,295

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 6 - Re-electing Maxim Matveev as a director of the Corporation

547,600,294

99.96

195,295

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 7 - Re-electing Alexey Sotskov as a director of the Corporation

547,600,294

99.96

195,295

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 8 - Electing Alexey Kostin as a director of the Corporation

547,598,533

99.96

197,056

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 9 - Electing Nikolay Grigoriev as a director of the Corporation

547,598,533

99.96

197,056

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 10 - Authorising the allotment of shares of the Corporation

547,654,989

99.97

140,600

0.03

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 11 - Approving the SKA Assets Loan Amendment (2)

127,907,969

99.96

54,500

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 12 - Approving the FA Amendment (2)

1,679,956

92.31

140,000

7.69

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 13 - Approving the Share Bonus Plan

547,600,294

99.96

195,295

0.04

3,862,257

Ordinary Resolution 14 - Approving the Non-Executive Director Subscription Plan

547,600,294

99.96

195,295

0.04

3,862,257

Special Resolution 15 - Approving the disapplication of pre-emptive rights

547,597,933

99.96

197,656

0.04

3,862,257

Note:

  1. Voting on all Resolutions at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results on these matters represent the proxy votes entitled to vote at the Meeting.
  2. Voting on Resolution 11 and 12 at the Meeting represented the disinterested shareholders voting results.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit, located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.



Contact

Vadim Ilchuk
President and CEO
info@silverbearresources.com

Mikhail Ilyin
CFO
milyin@silverbearresources.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Silver Bear Resources Plc

Silver Bear Resources Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A2DUBR
GB00BF2P1260
www.silverbearresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap