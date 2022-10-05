Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Tri-Partite Agreement Between the Group, Investec and Belvedere

05.10.2022  |  Newsfile

Toronto, October 5, 2022 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer") advises its shareholders that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited ("BCD") concluded a tri-partite agreement with Investec Bank Limited ("Investec") and Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere"), pursuant to which:

  • BCD would continue to pay Investec the scheduled monthly capital repayments under the Credit Facility Agreement (the "Agreement"), as agreed to with Investec on March 30, 2022;
  • BCD undertakes to pay Investec the remaining amounts outstanding under the Agreement between BCD and Investec, in full on November 30, 2022 (or such later date as may be agreed by Investec in writing); and
  • Belvedere undertakes to directly or indirectly advance funds to BCD, if the latter cannot fully meet the monthly capital repayment obligations to Investec, as outlined in the Agreement.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in BCD, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused Board and Management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered office:
Greytown Road
Industrial Area, Dundee
KwaZulu-Natal, 3000

October 5, 2022

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139615


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Buffalo Coal Corp.

Buffalo Coal Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A117Z4
CA1194421014
www.buffalocoal.co.za
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap