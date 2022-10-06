Sanu Gold Announces Trading on The OTCQB Markets

Vancouver, October 6, 2022 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQB and has begun trading under the symbol SNGCF.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "We expect that trading on the OTCQB market in the United States will help increase the Company's visibility to U.S. investors and potentially help improve liquidity to our shareholders and broaden our investor base."

About the OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

