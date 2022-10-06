Adamera Drills High-Grade Gold Zone on Lamefoot South Gold Project

Vancouver, - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) announces a high-grade gold intersection assaying 10.51 g/t gold over 4.4 metres on the Lamefoot South gold property in Washington State. Drill hole LS22-02 includes two contiguous assays with 14.31 g/t Au over 1.22 metres and the other 21.24 g/t Au over 1.07 metres. The site is located 540 metres southeast of the former Lamefoot Gold Mine.

Two initial follow up holes were drilled at PL-6, the 2021 discovery drill hole that intersected 4.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres including 10.7 g/t gold over 0.76 metres. (see release November 9, 2021). The 2022 drilling was successful in confirming the gold mineralization and determining the orientation of the mineralized zone. Drill hole LS22-02 suggests gold grades and mineralized width increase with depth in a rod-shaped zone plunging and widening to the northwest. LS22-01 may be off-axis, defining a tentative southwestern limit. Results for drill holes LS22-01 and LS22-02 are listed below.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval Au (g/t) LS22-02 29.57 33.99 4.4 10.51 incl. 29.57 30.94 1.37 4.54 incl. 31.70 32.92 1.22 14.31 incl. 32.92 33.99 1.07 21.24 LS22-01 23.01 24.53 1.52 1.52 27.43 28.65 1.22 0.45

True thickness not yet known

"We consider this to be a new discovery for Adamera. I am strongly encouraged by the similarities observed between the past producing Lamefoot Mine ore bodies and our new discovery; this makes sense given their close proximity." says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp. "By using our multi-layered data approach and new geological model we have recognized a new unexposed mineralized zone that was clearly missed by past explorers. We believe we have a combination of targeting methods that will make exploration going forward more efficient and increase our drilling success."

The Lamefoot Mine (figure 1, below) consisted of 7 pods or ore zones along the north-south trending limestone-clastic contact that combined to total nearly a million ounces of gold at a grade of 8 to 10 g/t. There is little public domain data on Lamefoot, but a recently acquired long section of the mine shows the seven related but separate ore zones. They appear to be steeply plunging pipe-like bodies with significant depth extent.



Figure 1- Long section shows multiple pods or zones of unexposed mineralization (credit, Echo Bay 1991)

As a prelude to the 2022 drill testing, Self-Potential (SP) surveys were carried out to look for sulphide concentrations in the area around PL-6. The latest drill results show a clear correlation between sulphide abundance and increased gold grade confirming our targeting methodology going forward. Adamera has identified numerous targets with coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies similar to the anomaly associated with the PL-6 mineralized zone along the prospective geological contact on the Lamefoot South property. Initial drilling of such targets requires closely spaced drill holes to determine the orientation of the mineralization prior to broader drill hole spacing.



Figure 2- Self Potential survey with gold in soils - Numerous targets to be tested similar to PL-6

The massive sulphide intercept in hole LS22-02, was later utilized for a mise a la masse survey. Mise a la masse surveys can be used to help map the subsurface geometry of a sulphide zone by applying current directly to it. In the case of LS22-02, the survey appears to show a steeply plunging zone with possible sulphides.



Figure 3 - Mise a la masse data identifies a zone of interest (in blue) that requires significant testing. The black line represents the axis of maximum intensity.

Additional drilling on Lamefoot South is expected to continue in the upcoming weeks. Lower elevation and excellent road access allow for year round drilling at Lamefoot South.

The Lamefoot South property is located approximately 11 km, by existing road, from the Kinross' Kettle River Mill which is currently on care and maintenance.

Gordon Gibson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced more than 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

