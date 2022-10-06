OceanaGold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2022 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, after market close on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.

Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Thursday October 27, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:

To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/P4a1VRrVoQm

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free participant dial in North America: +1 888-390-0546

Participant dial in North America: +1 416-764-8688

All other countries: + 1 778-383-7413

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

