Nevada Copper Provides Update on the Proposed Restart Financing Package and Successful Completion of Second Dike Crossing

YERINGTON, Oct. 06, 2022 - Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") refers to its news releases dated August 25, 2022 and September 26, 2022 with respect to the proposed financing package expected to provide up to $93 million of liquidity to the Company in order to support the restart and ramp-up of its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper mine (the "Underground Mine") (the "Restart Financing Package"). As announced in the Company's news release dated September 26, 2022, the closing of the Restart Financing Package was expected to occur on or about October 5, 2022.



Since the Company's news release of September 26, 2022:

the Company has made positive progress with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to advance its previously announced financial hardship application with respect to the Restart Financing Package;

the Company's largest shareholder, Pala Investments Limited ("Pala"), has offered additional financial support in the form of a US$25 million backstop commitment to supplement the Restart Financing Package (on top of Pala's US$20 million equity investment under the Restart Financing Package), thereby increasing the liquidity available to the Company under the Restart Financing Package from up to US$93 million to up to US$118 million, which is expected to provide sufficient funding of the restart plan through to positive cashflow; and

the Company has been discussing a non-binding term sheet proposal received from a third-party strategic investor for a separate investment that would be implemented following the Restart Financing Package. This transaction, if implemented, would provide additional funding and result in a change of control of the Company (the "Change of Control Proposal").



In connection with consideration of the Change of Control Proposal, the Company is in discussions with its various financing parties to complete the Restart Financing Package as soon as possible. This will allow the Company additional time to evaluate, negotiate and, if appropriate, finalize the Change of Control Proposal together with the implementation of the Restart Financing Package. If agreement can be reached on the Change of Control Proposal, such a transaction together with the Restart Financing Package is expected to provide the Company with new financing resources sufficient to complete the restart plan through to positive cashflow.

There can be no assurance that the Change of Control Proposal will be agreed upon by the parties, the terms and conditions thereof or that any required approvals of the Company's stakeholders and applicable regulators will be obtained.



Operations Update

The Company has continued to make significant progress with its previously announced restart plan which is intended to de risk the restart process, including:

Completion of the Dike Crossing: In a major milestone, the Company has substantially completed the second and most critical dike crossing and is continuing lateral development beyond the dike feature in order to access the larger stopes in the higher-grade East North Zone.

Contractor Tender Process Advanced: The tender has been issued for a new mining contractor for underground mine development. Confirmations of interest have been received from a number of highly qualified contractors that have reviewed the tender documentation and plan to visit the site with a 'bid walk' to take place next week. The contract is expected to be awarded in December.

Restart Execution Plan: The Company has completed a detailed Project Execution Plan (the "PEP") to accompany the third-party independently reviewed mine plan which was completed in Q3 2022. The PEP details how the phased approach to restart will be achieved, the recruitment plan, how capital projects will be managed, and how key risks will be mitigated, including key learnings from the previous operations. Both the mine plan and PEP have been reviewed in detail and approved by all of the Company's financing parties in their due diligence processes.



Additional Financing Support from Pala

From April 2022 to the date hereof, Pala has provided an aggregate of US$48.5 million of financing support to the Company, including to bridge to the closing of the Restart Financing Package. Pala has informed the Company that, in light of ongoing consideration of the Change of Control Proposal, it is willing to provide additional financing support to allow additional time for the evaluation and negotiation of the Change of Control Proposal and the corresponding delay in the closing of the Restart Financing Package.

In this respect, Pala has agreed to provide additional funding of up to US$5 million (as pre-funding of its US$20 million equity investment under the Restart Financing Package) pursuant to a promissory note. Draws by the Company are subject to agreed use of proceeds and the Company reaching satisfactory arrangements with certain creditors and vendors. The promissory note has a maturity date of October 31, 2022 and bears interest at 12% per annum on amounts drawn. The promissory note is subject to approval by the TSX.



The board of directors of the Company has formed a special committee (the "Special Committee") consisting of independent directors to consider and oversee the negotiation of the Restart Financing Package, the Change of Control Proposal and the backstop commitment and promissory note to be provided by Pala. The Special Committee has met continuously throughout the evaluation and negotiation of all of such transactions and has approved the promissory note.

Nevada Copper reminds shareholders that the terms of the Restart Financing Package are currently non-binding and closing is subject to, among other things, finalization of the specific terms thereof, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and the satisfaction of various regulatory requirements including approval of the TSX. There can be no assurance that binding agreements will be entered into or completed (or that the regulatory and third-party approvals will be obtained) with respect to Restart Financing Package, the Change of Control Proposal, the backstop commitment or the promissory note on terms satisfactory to the Company and within the required timeframe, or at all. If the Restart Financing Package is not completed, absent other financing, the Company will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection. The Company's creditors may also seek to commence enforcement action, including realizing on their security over the Company's assets.

Qualified Person



The technical information and data in this news release has been reviewed by Steven Newman, Registered Member - SME, Vice President, Technical Services for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

