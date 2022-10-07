Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Chief Financial Officer

ST HELIER, Oct. 07, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it has received notice that Mr Chester Goodburn, Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 2,235 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD9.95.

Following this transaction, Mr Goodburn has an interest in 6,335 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.05% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

