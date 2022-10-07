Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Chief Financial Officer

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Oct. 07, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it has received notice that Mr Chester Goodburn, Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 2,235 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD9.95.

Following this transaction, Mr Goodburn has an interest in 6,335 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.05% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Chester Goodburn
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Common shares of no par value

G1757E113
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)



 Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 9.95 2,235
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,235

USD9.95 each
e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2022
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC


