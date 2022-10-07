Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, October 7, 2022 - In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Hendrik ("Hennie") Faul, Non-Executive Director of Centamin, has been appointed as a non-executive director of ACG Acquisition Company Limited, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Peel Hunt LLP

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719455/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Director-Declaration


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Centamin Plc

Centamin Plc
Bergbau
A1JPZ6
JE00B5TT1872
www.centamin.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap