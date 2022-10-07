Capitan Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, October 7, 2022 - Capitan Mining Inc. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan") is pleased to announce its intention to raise C$3 million, by way of a non-brokered private placement of 15 million common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.20 per Share (the "Private Placement"). Capitan intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to advance drilling and work programs at the Cruz de Plata gold & silver project in addition to funding working capital and general corporate expenses.

The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about October 21st, 2022, and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is no material fact or material change regarding Capitan that has not been generally disclosed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Capitan Mining Inc.:

Capitan Mining is a junior exploration company focused on its 100% owned gold and silver Cruz de Plata Silver and Gold Project in Durango, Mexico. The company is led by a management team that has successfully advanced and developed several heap leach operations in Mexico over the past 16 years. More information for the Company can be found at www.capitanmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF Capitan Mining Inc.

"Alberto Orozco"



Alberto Orozco, CEO

For additional information contact:

Alberto Orozco

CEO

Capitan Mining Inc.

info@capitanmining.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.capitanmining.com

Raffi Elmajian

Corporate Communications

Capitan Mining Inc.

info@capitanmining.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Web: www.capitanmining.com

