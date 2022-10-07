Freedom Battery Metals Announces Name and Symbol Change and Management Change

VANCOUVER, October 7, 2022 - Freedom Battery Metals Inc. (CSE:FBAT) ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Reflex Advanced Materials Corp." and will change its stock trading symbol from "FBAT" to "RFLX". The purpose of the name change was to emphasize that both lithium and graphite are used in more applications than batteries alone. "Advanced Materials" captures that concept well.

The Company expects its common shares to begin trading under the new name and symbol on or about October 14, 2022. No action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name or symbol change. The new CUSIP number will be 75865D107 and the new ISIN will be CA75865D1078.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Gorman as the Company's CEO. Mr. Gorman has replaced David Bowen in this role, allowing Mr. Bowen to focus on other ventures while continuing to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Gorman has significant experience with strategic initiatives, finance and governance, having previously served in senior executive roles for several TSXV-listed strategic metals companies. The Company looks forward to drawing on this expertise as it moves to the next stage of growth and advances its mineral properties.

About Freedom Battery Metals

Freedom Battery Metals (CSE:FBAT) is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Gorman

CEO and Director

416-768-6101

