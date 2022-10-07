Aurion Announces Closing of Royalty Repurchase

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the royalty repurchase agreement with Tertiary Gold Limited ("Tertiary"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tertiary Minerals plc on the Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömaa (B2Gold JV) gold prospects, as previously announced on August 8, 2022.

On closing of the agreements, Aurion issued 83,333 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") and paid CAD$75,000 in cash to Tertiary with respect to the Kaaresselkä Property, and the B2Gold JV paid $125,000 cash with respect to the Kiekerömaa Property. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from August 24, 2022, the date of issue of the Consideration Shares.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.