Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 777282#. The recording will be available through February 1, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

