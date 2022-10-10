Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Oct. 10, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that Mr Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, has purchased a total of 2,805 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.91. Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 171,067 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.33% of the issued share capital of Caledonia.



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM