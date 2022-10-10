Vox Commences Trading On The Nasdaq

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2022 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (NASDAQ: VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") at market open today under the ticker symbol "VOXR". Vox's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "VOX".

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq, Vox's common shares will cease trading on the OTCQX. While shareholders are not required to take any action, Vox recommends that holders who bought their shares on the OTCQX monitor their institution/brokerage account to ensure their holdings are correctly reflected in respect of the listing on the Nasdaq, which may take up to two weeks for some brokerage accounts.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.