Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of seven recently completed drill holes at its Kay Mine project in Yavapai, County Arizona.

Figure 1. Long section displaying Kay Mine drill holes. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. See Table 1 for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions used for AuEq g/t and CuEq % calculations. Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drilling Highlights

Hole KM-21-74 intersected 39.0 m at a grade of 4.2 g/t AuEq, from a depth of 649 m downhole, including higher-grade intervals of 7.2 m grading 6.0 g/t AuEq and 9.8 m grading 6.1 g/t AuEq. This hole demonstrates excellent continuity of mineralization in the 80 m gap between holes 25 (78.6 m grading 5.9 g/t AuEq) and 25B.

KM-21-79 intersected 7.9 m grading 4.0% CuEq from 682 m. This is a step-out hole to the south, which extended mineralization about 60 m south of hole KM-21-25B along the southern edge of the deposit. Mineralization is open to the south in this area.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "Drilling at the Kay Mine Project continues to intersect very large widths and high grades of massive sulphide mineralization. The holes released today demonstrate excellent continuity of mineralization in all directions, while also showing that mineralization is substantially thicker than suggested by our original modelling. Drilling has extended mineralization well into both the hanging-wall and foot-wall envelopes, which gives the potential to define a significant tonnage of mineralization. The large widths and high grades being encountered at Kay are extremely rare in the context of VMS deposits either in production or being explored globally.

We have drilled approximately 70,000 meters at Kay to date, with each hole solidifying our opinion that this is one of the very few large precious-metals rich VMS deposits not yet mined, and more importantly, is potentially part of a much larger mineralized system that has yet to be explored.

Road construction is well underway to reach drill locations that will test the Central Target, located 300 m west of the Kay Mine Deposit. Drilling at pads C1 and C2 is expected to commence in November 2022, and will comprise part of the planned 76,000 metre Phase 3 program. Permitting is also in progress for pads W1 and W2 to test the Western Target, also part of the Phase 3 program.

The Company is fast approaching an inflection point in our drilling strategy. Over the last two years we have focused on expanding the Kay Mine Deposit, which covers only 320 m of strike. This represents only 3% of the 11,000 m of prospectively mineralized geological contact horizon defined by extensive surface mapping, soil geochemistry, airborne and ground electromagnetic surveys, and gravity surveys. Completion of the Central Target drill road and pads, with drilling anticipated to commence in November, will mark a shift in focus from expanding Kay, to also aggressively drill-testing our claims to the west to discover new VMS deposits. The Phase 3 program will entail 76,000 m of drilling at an anticipated cost of $27 million. Work will continue at the Kay Mine Deposit to define a resource, in conjunction with associated hydrological, rock geochemistry, metallurgical, and specific gravity studies, but we anticipate that over the next 18 months approximately 90% of our budget will go towards exploration south, north, and west of the Kay Mine Deposit.

Kay Mine Phase 2 Drill Program Update

With the assayed holes released today, the Company has completed a total of 70,000 meters at the Kay Mine since inception of drilling. The Company is fully-funded to complete the remaining 19,000 meters planned for the Phase 2 program with the priority focus areas for upcoming drilling (shown in Figure 1 above) as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the upcoming Phase 3 program (Figures 3 and 4 below).

Kay Mine Phase 3 Drill Program Update - Moving to Central and Western Targets

The Phase 3 drill program will test the numerous parallel targets heading west of Kay, as well as the possible northern and southern extensions of the Kay Deposit. The road toward the Central Target (located 300 m west of the Kay Deposit) is underway, with drilling at the Central Target pads expected to commence during November 2022.

A total of six holes were drilled to the west from pad 7 (see Figure 3), but due to the westerly dip of the stratigraphy and the Central Target EM anomaly, these holes did not fully test the Central Target. Results from these six holes, along with updated structural mapping and ground-loop EM geophysics, will be used to refine the drill targeting from pads C1 and C2. The location of these pads will provide much better angles to intersect the core of the Central Target, while also testing for its extensions north and south on strike of the mafic-felsic contact that potentially hosts mineralization.

Permitting is in progress for drill pads at the Western Target (W1 and W2, located ~1,000 m west of the Kay Deposit), with road construction anticipated to commence in Q4'22 and drilling in Q1'23.

Graduation from TSXV to the Toronto Stock Exchange

The common shares of the Company have been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") since August 7, 2019 under the symbol "AMC". The Company has received approval to graduate its listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), and the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX on October 13, 2022, and will be delisted from the TSXV upon commencement of trading on the TSX. The Company's trading symbol (AMC) and CUSIP will remain the same and no action is required by shareholders.

Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-22-74 649.2 688.2 39.0 0.40 1.77 3.39 30.5 0.32 3.09 5.07 8.05 2.56 4.20 6.67 including 652.6 659.8 7.2 0.68 2.57 5.13 18.0 0.11 4.39 7.19 11.42 3.67 6.02 9.55 including 678.5 688.2 9.8 0.15 3.08 5.67 32.0 0.51 4.57 7.50 11.90 3.74 6.13 9.73 KM-22-74 716.3 719.6 3.4 0.03 0.84 2.65 37.5 0.57 1.99 3.26 5.17 1.65 2.71 4.30 KM-22-75 690.7 692.8 2.1 0.23 0.25 0.84 9.3 0.22 0.83 1.36 2.15 0.71 1.17 1.86 KM-22-75 705.0 716.9 11.9 0.67 0.17 0.30 8.0 0.05 0.97 1.58 2.51 0.86 1.41 2.24 KM-22-75 723.1 731.7 8.5 0.31 0.50 1.27 11.6 0.09 1.21 1.99 3.16 1.03 1.69 2.69 KM-22-75 753.5 754.5 1.1 0.23 1.22 1.85 12.0 0.04 1.78 2.92 4.64 1.46 2.39 3.80 KM-22-79 667.8 673.8 5.9 0.11 0.52 1.03 6.9 0.23 0.93 1.52 2.42 0.77 1.27 2.02 KM-22-79 681.8 689.8 7.9 2.12 1.38 3.14 47.2 0.27 4.61 7.55 11.98 4.00 6.55 10.40 KM-22-81 813.8 822.4 8.5 0.10 0.22 0.69 15.5 0.11 0.65 1.07 1.69 0.54 0.89 1.42 KM-22-81A 847.7 852.8 5.2 0.03 0.19 2.04 46.2 0.48 1.40 2.29 3.64 1.19 1.94 3.09 KM-22-82 226.5 228.0 1.5 0.14 0.07 1.58 5.4 0.53 0.95 1.55 2.46 0.85 1.40 2.22

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-21-17 504.4 505.4 0.9 1.19 4.73 0.05 9.0 0.00 4.17 6.83 10.84 3.20 5.24 8.31 KM-21-18 404.3 429.8 25.5 0.35 0.86 1.71 15.8 0.23 1.71 2.80 4.44 1.43 2.35 3.72 including 408.6 410.6 2.0 0.50 2.22 7.25 64.4 0.82 5.33 8.74 13.87 4.51 7.39 11.72 including 424.9 427.3 2.4 1.60 2.59 3.16 18.0 0.52 4.66 7.64 12.12 3.92 6.43 10.21 KM-21-18A 391.4 423.8 32.5 1.09 0.62 1.25 17.7 0.15 2.13 3.48 5.53 1.85 3.04 4.82 including 393.3 395.8 2.4 9.57 2.83 2.72 40.9 0.28 12.73 20.87 33.12 11.36 18.63 29.56 KM-21-19 377.8 378.3 0.5 3.39 5.59 6.83 128.0 0.63 10.58 17.34 27.52 8.81 14.44 22.92 KM-21-20 442.7 443.6 0.9 2.56 0.52 3.52 18.5 0.14 4.40 7.22 11.45 3.98 6.52 10.34 KM-21-20 456.0 458.1 2.1 1.49 0.35 0.14 6.0 0.04 1.81 2.97 4.71 1.63 2.66 4.23 KM-21-21 452.6 495.5 42.8 0.80 0.78 1.52 15.1 0.15 2.01 3.29 5.22 1.73 2.83 4.49 including 488.7 493.5 4.8 0.26 2.50 6.13 27.6 0.54 4.48 7.34 11.65 3.74 6.13 9.73 KM-21-21A 422.0 431.4 9.4 1.17 0.57 2.25 8.6 0.36 2.53 4.15 6.58 2.25 3.68 5.85 KM-21-21A 439.1 502.1 63.0 0.45 1.28 3.14 58.8 0.77 3.08 5.04 8.00 2.57 4.21 6.67 including 465.0 481.9 16.9 0.52 2.45 4.05 80.9 0.99 4.43 7.26 11.53 3.62 5.94 9.42 KM-21-22 679.4 682.8 3.4 0.79 0.95 0.06 12.0 0.01 1.49 2.44 3.87 1.23 2.01 3.20 KM-21-23 394.4 401.4 7.0 0.36 0.93 1.94 13.5 1.17 2.05 3.35 5.32 1.73 2.84 4.51 KM-21-23 438.6 459.2 20.6 0.17 1.18 1.93 27.8 0.37 1.94 3.17 5.03 1.58 2.59 4.11 KM-21-24 501.2 592.1 90.8 0.45 1.33 3.42 44.6 0.41 3.02 4.95 7.86 2.53 4.15 6.59 including 501.2 521.7 20.4 1.34 1.70 6.35 113.1 0.66 5.86 9.60 15.24 4.99 8.18 12.99 including 520.9 521.7 0.8 1.75 16.50 9.55 574.0 1.22 20.31 33.29 52.82 15.57 25.52 40.50 including 575.9 592.1 16.2 0.16 2.50 6.00 44.4 0.79 4.51 7.40 11.74 3.75 6.14 9.74 including 588.7 590.4 1.7 0.47 9.98 23.70 18.2 0.13 15.84 25.96 41.20 13.21 21.65 34.36 KM-21-25 662.6 741.3 78.6 1.41 2.33 2.79 43.4 0.35 4.33 7.10 11.26 3.61 5.92 9.40 including 663.2 672.7 9.4 8.06 1.84 1.31 92.3 0.15 10.45 17.13 27.18 9.30 15.24 24.19 including 693.0 703.9 11.0 0.68 6.28 10.40 99.7 1.17 9.56 15.66 24.86 7.79 12.77 20.27 KM-21-25A 654.7 719.9 65.2 1.04 1.94 2.15 18.9 0.18 3.25 5.32 8.44 2.71 4.43 7.04 including 655.5 662.8 7.3 3.66 2.09 1.85 30.2 0.21 5.93 9.73 15.44 5.17 8.47 13.44 including 710.8 716.9 6.1 2.72 7.95 3.73 37.4 0.31 9.37 15.36 24.38 7.52 12.33 19.56 KM-21-25B 647.2 648.9 1.7 0.13 0.58 2.41 62.1 0.64 2.04 3.35 5.31 1.70 2.79 4.42 KM-21-25B 655.6 659.9 4.3 0.93 0.91 0.91 25.3 0.19 2.07 3.40 5.40 1.75 2.88 4.56 KM-21-25B 666.0 667.8 1.8 0.60 0.72 2.98 33.5 0.43 2.55 4.18 6.63 2.20 3.61 5.72 KM-21-25B 673.3 674.7 1.4 0.08 2.10 2.39 23.0 0.33 2.53 4.15 6.58 2.01 3.29 5.23 KM-21-25B 681.2 682.6 1.4 0.09 1.54 2.98 11.0 0.35 2.34 3.83 6.08 1.93 3.16 5.01 KM-21-26 506.7 582.8 76.0 0.79 1.61 4.23 32.7 0.54 3.78 6.19 9.83 3.21 5.27 8.36 including 511.1 526.1 14.9 0.73 1.78 9.68 43.3 0.77 6.05 9.92 15.74 5.26 8.63 13.69 including 573.8 582.8 9.0 4.02 6.06 3.32 18.2 0.19 9.18 15.04 23.87 7.64 12.52 19.87 KM-21-27 706.8 738.2 31.4 1.58 0.16 0.69 9.0 0.06 2.03 3.33 5.28 1.85 3.03 4.80 KM-21-27 764.4 777.4 13.0 2.85 0.48 0.17 8.5 0.02 3.29 5.39 8.55 2.97 4.87 7.73 KM-21-27A 666.3 769.4 103.1 0.79 1.06 1.90 35.8 0.42 2.54 4.17 6.62 2.15 3.52 5.59 including 666.3 687.0 20.7 3.21 1.39 1.26 19.4 0.20 4.74 7.77 12.33 4.18 6.84 10.86 including 706.4 724.6 18.3 0.69 2.69 4.70 92.2 1.21 5.13 8.41 13.35 4.22 6.91 10.97 including 752.9 763.8 11.0 0.07 1.07 4.68 95.3 0.98 3.49 5.73 9.09 2.92 4.78 7.59 KM-21-27B 665.8 762.9 97.1 1.31 1.62 3.21 31.7 0.40 3.88 6.35 10.08 3.31 5.42 8.61 including 702.0 723.0 21.0 0.87 4.56 9.03 81.5 1.10 8.01 13.13 20.83 6.63 10.87 17.25 including 723.0 738.2 15.2 4.97 0.36 0.42 18.7 0.05 5.51 9.03 14.33 5.04 8.26 13.11 KM-21-28 640.7 694.9 54.3 1.87 2.85 5.03 29.4 0.70 5.93 9.72 15.43 5.04 8.26 13.12 including 660.2 671.6 11.4 0.54 4.29 9.30 32.2 1.17 7.24 11.87 18.84 6.04 9.89 15.70 including 681.1 689.0 7.9 4.39 9.47 10.34 93.1 2.41 15.42 25.27 40.10 12.80 20.98 33.29 including 690.4 692.6 2.2 16.06 0.82 0.06 55.8 0.01 17.02 27.90 44.28 15.62 25.61 40.64 KM-21-29 393.0 393.8 0.8 0.43 1.54 4.92 9.0 0.21 3.38 5.54 8.79 2.89 4.74 7.53 KM-21-30 264.9 267.9 3.0 1.18 0.02 0.01 1.5 0.00 1.21 1.98 3.15 1.12 1.83 2.91 KM-21-32 316.4 320.0 3.7 1.84 1.29 2.47 38.5 0.30 3.95 6.47 10.27 3.41 5.60 8.88 KM-21-32 342.9 345.9 3.0 0.67 0.52 2.70 13.0 0.15 2.16 3.54 5.62 1.90 3.12 4.95 KM-21-32 358.9 368.4 9.4 0.60 1.47 1.99 45.7 0.35 2.70 4.42 7.01 2.22 3.63 5.76 KM-21-33 171.3 172.5 1.2 3.79 0.45 0.21 63.0 0.17 4.69 7.68 12.19 4.19 6.86 10.89 KM-21-34 299.3 303.9 4.6 0.29 1.69 0.94 46.3 0.26 2.12 3.47 5.50 1.65 2.70 4.29 KM-21-34 309.7 310.9 1.2 2.27 0.56 1.55 19.9 0.08 3.38 5.54 8.80 3.03 4.96 7.87 KM-21-35 609.6 615.1 5.5 0.92 1.26 1.71 57.7 0.02 2.80 4.60 7.29 2.33 3.82 6.06 including 609.6 613.0 3.4 1.39 1.69 1.98 54.0 0.01 3.61 5.92 9.40 3.03 4.96 7.87 KM-21-38 406.5 407.8 1.4 0.60 1.08 9.41 4.0 0.25 4.96 8.13 12.90 4.42 7.24 11.49 KM-21-38 467.4 476.1 8.7 0.09 1.73 3.87 61.1 1.22 3.38 5.55 8.80 2.78 4.56 7.23 including 470.0 475.2 5.2 0.12 2.44 5.68 87.5 1.79 4.88 8.01 12.71 4.02 6.59 10.46 KM-21-40 589.8 613.8 24.0 4.98 0.61 0.98 23.4 0.45 6.01 9.86 15.65 5.46 8.95 14.21 including 589.8 597.9 8.1 7.63 0.43 0.39 27.1 0.17 8.30 13.60 21.58 7.61 12.47 19.78 KM-21-40 627.9 680.8 52.9 0.47 2.91 3.40 35.7 0.40 3.93 6.44 10.22 3.17 5.20 8.25 including 641.1 648.3 7.2 1.15 7.66 8.27 88.5 0.92 9.90 16.23 25.76 7.95 13.03 20.68 including 670.3 674.1 3.8 1.53 10.89 9.47 24.6 0.61 12.15 19.91 31.59 9.69 15.88 25.19 KM-21-41 462.6 559.3 96.7 1.04 1.54 2.66 40.8 0.35 3.41 5.59 8.86 2.87 4.71 7.47 including 503.2 514.2 11.0 0.99 5.34 8.17 106.3 1.63 8.59 14.08 22.35 7.02 11.51 18.26 including 546.7 558.1 11.4 5.86 5.83 3.24 185.4 0.04 12.14 19.90 31.58 10.15 16.64 26.40 including 553.1 556.9 3.8 7.11 9.55 5.70 505.8 0.09 19.16 31.41 49.84 15.62 25.59 40.62 KM-21-42 803.5 810.3 6.9 0.05 1.60 1.58 64.3 0.35 2.22 3.64 5.78 1.73 2.83 4.49 KM-21-42 835.5 839.7 4.3 0.63 2.46 2.15 21.7 0.21 3.18 5.20 8.26 2.56 4.20 6.67 KM-21-42 853.7 854.7 0.9 0.11 1.63 2.88 28.0 0.40 2.52 4.13 6.55 2.05 3.37 5.34 KM-21-42A 786.7 787.6 0.9 0.03 3.61 2.18 17.0 0.70 3.36 5.51 8.74 2.58 4.22 6.70 KM-21-42A 805.4 811.1 5.6 6.17 0.92 0.18 39.5 0.01 7.12 11.68 18.53 6.43 10.54 16.72 including 807.0 808.9 2.0 10.72 0.87 0.11 61.8 0.00 11.79 19.32 30.66 10.74 17.60 27.93 KM-21-42A 840.9 877.2 36.3 0.55 0.62 1.35 10.7 0.13 1.56 2.56 4.06 1.34 2.20 3.49 KM-21-42B 808.0 811.2 3.2 0.29 2.06 5.77 63.0 0.94 4.47 7.33 11.63 3.74 6.13 9.72 KM-21-42B 816.9 819.9 3.0 2.31 0.66 1.23 16.0 0.15 3.35 5.49 8.71 2.99 4.90 7.77 KM-21-42B 835.5 840.8 5.3 0.02 0.73 2.93 13.5 0.24 1.75 2.87 4.56 1.49 2.45 3.88 KM-21-42C 849.2 877.4 28.2 3.81 0.47 0.29 12.5 0.09 4.32 7.08 11.24 3.93 6.44 10.23 including 849.2 854.7 5.5 14.57 0.66 0.16 37.5 0.03 15.34 25.14 39.89 14.11 23.12 36.70 including 863.8 869.4 5.6 2.29 1.17 0.59 13.1 0.25 3.39 5.55 8.81 2.96 4.85 7.70 including 874.8 877.4 2.6 2.83 0.26 0.03 7.2 0.01 3.06 5.02 7.96 2.80 4.59 7.28 KM-21-42C 886.1 889.1 3.0 0.87 0.88 0.50 5.2 0.05 1.65 2.71 4.30 1.40 2.30 3.65 KM-21-43 583.7 607.1 23.4 0.39 0.25 3.68 3.1 0.02 1.98 3.25 5.15 1.79 2.93 4.65 including 598.9 599.8 0.9 0.50 0.18 11.30 3.0 0.03 4.99 8.17 12.97 4.56 7.48 11.87 KM-21-43 616.0 633.1 17.1 1.81 0.17 0.14 8.2 0.03 2.04 3.34 5.31 1.86 3.05 4.84 including 631.2 633.1 1.8 6.30 0.61 0.09 25.0 0.01 6.91 11.32 17.97 6.30 10.32 16.38 KM-21-44 353.4 377.3 23.9 0.34 0.97 2.52 18.3 0.33 2.12 3.47 5.50 1.79 2.93 4.65 including 354.0 356.6 2.6 0.23 2.14 7.97 38.9 0.68 5.06 8.29 13.15 4.30 7.05 11.19 KM-21-45 459.6 463.0 3.4 0.32 0.62 6.63 82.3 0.87 4.10 6.71 10.65 3.55 5.82 9.24 including 461.2 462.1 0.9 0.15 1.23 16.90 182.0 2.50 9.39 15.38 24.41 8.17 13.39 21.26 KM-21-46 350.4 362.9 12.4 0.66 2.61 3.69 40.6 0.39 4.08 6.69 10.61 3.34 5.48 8.70 including 350.4 353.3 2.8 0.77 5.19 6.83 107.0 0.72 7.58 12.42 19.70 6.11 10.01 15.88 KM-21-47 433.9 435.9 2.0 0.16 1.88 9.28 138.7 2.17 6.46 10.58 16.79 5.46 8.95 14.20 KM-21-48 605.2 610.7 5.5 3.54 0.45 0.19 12.7 0.05 4.00 6.55 10.40 3.63 5.95 9.45 KM-21-48 630.3 634.6 4.3 1.11 0.34 0.69 12.7 0.11 1.71 2.80 4.45 1.52 2.49 3.95 KM-21-48 685.5 696.8 11.3 0.98 0.05 0.06 4.2 0.02 1.07 1.75 2.77 0.98 1.60 2.54 KM-21-48 715.1 718.4 3.4 2.08 0.04 0.03 4.3 0.01 2.15 3.52 5.59 1.98 3.25 5.16 KM-21-48 723.0 724.5 1.5 1.54 0.07 0.06 4.0 0.02 1.64 2.68 4.26 1.51 2.47 3.92 KM-21-48 735.5 743.6 8.1 0.34 0.60 1.52 9.2 0.07 1.38 2.26 3.59 1.18 1.93 3.06 KM-21-48A 538.0 539.5 1.5 0.31 1.17 2.79 29.0 0.52 2.44 4.01 6.36 2.05 3.35 5.32 KM-21-48A 687.9 696.9 9.0 1.64 0.36 0.79 7.9 0.01 2.23 3.66 5.80 2.01 3.29 5.22 including 687.9 688.8 0.9 0.15 1.53 5.35 5.0 0.01 3.18 5.21 8.27 2.71 4.45 7.06 including 694.9 696.0 1.1 8.36 0.80 0.10 40.0 0.03 9.21 15.10 23.96 8.39 13.75 21.81

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ2, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 3. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-21-50 489.5 501.9 12.3 0.98 2.30 6.36 111.9 1.24 5.99 9.81 15.57 5.02 8.24 13.07 including 489.5 493.0 3.4 2.64 3.59 9.49 207.7 1.65 10.49 17.20 27.30 8.86 14.52 23.05 KM-21-50 509.0 562.1 53.1 0.44 0.84 1.28 35.8 0.27 1.79 2.93 4.65 1.48 2.42 3.84 including 538.1 545.6 7.5 0.28 1.94 2.62 112.8 0.82 3.55 5.81 9.23 2.82 4.63 7.34 KM-21-51B 860.5 870.2 9.8 3.00 0.13 0.10 6.5 0.05 3.18 5.21 8.27 2.93 4.80 7.62 including 864.7 865.6 0.9 8.70 0.09 0.09 16.0 0.10 8.93 14.64 23.24 8.27 13.55 21.51 KM-21-51B 881.5 884.2 2.7 0.52 0.22 0.62 28.3 0.14 1.15 1.88 2.98 0.99 1.61 2.56 KM-21-51B 893.7 903.4 9.8 1.51 0.10 0.06 4.4 0.01 1.63 2.67 4.24 1.49 2.45 3.89 including 898.2 899.3 1.1 6.56 0.11 0.10 15.0 0.04 6.79 11.13 17.67 6.28 10.29 16.32 KM-21-52 751.5 758.2 6.7 1.18 0.66 0.98 18.2 0.14 2.14 3.50 5.56 1.86 3.05 4.84 KM-21-52 787.5 789.6 2.1 0.04 1.27 1.68 28.5 0.22 1.73 2.84 4.50 1.38 2.25 3.58 KM-21-52A 763.7 793.1 29.4 0.25 1.12 1.36 51.6 0.47 1.97 3.22 5.11 1.58 2.58 4.10 including 763.7 764.9 1.2 0.38 3.01 8.69 132.0 1.68 6.97 11.43 18.13 5.80 9.50 15.08 including 771.8 774.5 2.7 1.39 2.46 4.59 116.4 1.82 5.98 9.81 15.56 5.00 8.19 12.99 including 781.5 787.6 6.1 0.31 2.63 1.64 119.5 0.65 3.64 5.97 9.47 2.81 4.60 7.30 KM-21-52A 801.3 802.5 1.2 0.42 0.90 1.29 82.0 0.17 2.15 3.52 5.59 1.73 2.83 4.50 KM-21-52A 818.8 820.2 1.4 0.39 1.62 1.29 188.0 0.36 3.45 5.65 8.96 2.66 4.35 6.91 KM-21-52A 831.2 852.4 21.2 0.05 0.91 0.80 27.2 0.29 1.19 1.95 3.10 0.93 1.52 2.42 including 837.0 841.6 4.6 0.03 2.16 1.34 69.0 0.79 2.59 4.24 6.73 1.98 3.24 5.14 KM-21-55 302.7 308.5 5.8 0.66 0.44 0.53 15.8 0.10 1.28 2.10 3.33 1.10 1.80 2.86 KM-21-56 434.6 435.9 1.2 1.53 0.39 0.13 19.0 0.01 1.97 3.23 5.12 1.75 2.86 4.54 KM-21-56 499.1 501.5 2.4 1.53 0.18 7.15 6.4 0.02 4.45 7.29 11.57 4.07 6.68 10.59 including 499.1 500.2 1.1 1.97 0.31 14.55 7.0 0.02 7.81 12.81 20.33 7.16 11.73 18.61 KM-21-56 524.0 525.0 1.1 0.97 0.12 0.07 5.0 0.03 1.12 1.83 2.91 1.01 1.66 2.64 KM-21-56 558.2 563.6 5.3 0.82 0.99 3.09 27.0 0.06 2.84 4.65 7.38 2.44 4.00 6.35 KM-21-56 577.0 578.2 1.2 0.02 1.66 0.47 5.0 0.02 1.26 2.06 3.27 0.92 1.52 2.41 KM-21-57 776.5 784.3 7.8 0.26 2.30 2.59 57.9 0.68 3.27 5.36 8.51 2.61 4.28 6.79 including 777.8 778.8 0.9 0.25 6.62 11.45 105.0 3.33 10.26 16.81 26.68 8.37 13.72 21.77 KM-21-57 819.9 835.5 15.5 1.29 2.17 2.58 90.9 0.27 4.39 7.19 11.41 3.61 5.92 9.40 including 824.0 827.5 3.5 3.69 4.67 3.81 228.5 0.29 9.88 16.19 25.69 8.13 13.33 21.15 KM-21-57 852.5 853.6 1.1 0.30 3.10 2.33 92.0 0.57 3.94 6.46 10.25 3.06 5.02 7.97 KM-21-57A 728.6 735.5 6.9 2.49 1.04 0.57 6.6 0.02 3.40 5.57 8.84 3.00 4.92 7.81 KM-21-57A 759.6 821.4 61.9 1.08 2.60 3.73 32.0 0.50 4.46 7.31 11.60 3.71 6.08 9.65 including 762.3 783.3 21.0 0.42 6.78 9.49 67.9 0.49 8.84 14.50 23.00 7.12 11.67 18.52 KM-22-57B 736.7 862.0 125.3 2.40 0.90 1.29 18.7 0.13 3.62 5.93 9.42 3.20 5.25 8.33 including 739.7 741.6 1.8 9.42 2.37 0.32 8.5 0.03 11.06 18.12 28.76 9.93 16.28 25.84 including 798.3 805.6 7.3 6.35 0.81 3.76 19.5 0.14 8.47 13.89 22.04 7.72 12.65 20.08 KM-22-57C 784.3 885.1 100.9 1.24 1.54 1.56 25.8 0.14 3.02 4.95 7.85 2.54 4.16 6.61 including 829.4 837.9 8.5 1.60 7.71 9.04 100.9 0.35 10.66 17.47 27.72 8.62 14.14 22.43 including 852.2 857.6 5.3 6.81 0.10 0.09 23.3 0.02 7.10 11.63 18.46 6.55 10.73 17.03 KM-21-58 577.0 586.4 9.4 0.43 1.28 2.48 41.3 0.47 2.59 4.25 6.74 2.15 3.52 5.59 KM-21-58 614.2 682.6 68.4 1.30 3.42 3.85 47.2 0.50 5.35 8.78 13.93 4.40 7.22 11.45 including 640.7 648.0 7.3 0.79 4.34 10.20 51.9 0.56 7.90 12.94 20.54 6.60 10.83 17.18 including 668.1 678.6 10.5 5.30 12.19 6.67 194.7 1.88 17.26 28.30 44.90 13.98 22.92 36.37 including 668.1 669.6 1.5 2.55 43.20 7.76 856.0 0.80 38.86 63.69 101.08 28.62 46.90 74.43 KM-21-58A 569.4 641.8 72.5 1.12 1.00 2.84 18.1 0.33 3.03 4.97 7.89 2.64 4.32 6.86 including 584.3 591.9 7.6 0.29 1.19 6.23 4.4 0.40 3.53 5.79 9.19 3.09 5.06 8.02 including 602.3 613.3 11.0 4.02 0.11 1.38 12.6 0.40 4.80 7.88 12.50 4.42 7.25 11.51 including 630.3 630.9 0.7 1.14 6.35 11.20 356.0 0.65 12.28 20.13 31.95 9.89 16.21 25.73 including 633.5 641.8 8.3 1.53 2.33 5.12 26.5 0.36 5.20 8.53 13.53 4.45 7.29 11.56 KM-21-58A 665.5 676.0 10.5 0.12 2.90 3.88 167.5 1.92 5.13 8.41 13.34 4.06 6.65 10.55 including 672.5 676.0 3.5 0.12 6.89 6.40 332.0 3.81 10.26 16.82 26.70 7.98 13.07 20.74 including 673.6 674.5 0.9 0.28 19.65 12.65 844.0 10.20 26.07 42.74 67.82 19.97 32.73 51.94 KM-21-58B 543.2 627.6 84.4 1.05 2.38 3.44 23.8 0.55 4.13 6.77 10.75 3.45 5.66 8.98 including 571.2 582.5 11.3 0.51 5.27 9.96 35.4 1.52 8.18 13.40 21.27 6.76 11.08 17.58 including 605.3 622.7 17.4 3.20 6.19 4.18 40.9 0.22 8.96 14.69 23.31 7.38 12.09 19.19 including 609.6 612.0 2.4 1.45 17.73 7.97 82.5 0.44 16.08 26.35 41.81 12.29 20.15 31.97 KM-22-59A 903.7 905.9 2.1 0.61 0.10 0.65 10.3 0.10 1.02 1.68 2.66 0.92 1.50 2.38 KM-22-60 554.7 648.0 93.3 1.36 5.65 3.25 32.6 0.34 6.39 10.47 16.62 5.08 8.32 13.21 including 591.6 597.7 6.1 0.58 5.62 12.00 56.3 1.40 9.37 15.37 24.38 7.78 12.75 20.24 including 627.0 644.5 17.5 5.22 25.37 4.71 100.6 0.59 23.44 38.42 60.98 18.05 29.59 46.95 including 634.3 635.5 1.2 5.63 273.00 0.18 715.0 0.28 177.99 291.74 462.98 126.03 206.57 327.82 KM-22-61 560.8 580.0 19.2 0.72 0.20 0.69 7.0 0.06 1.18 1.93 3.07 1.05 1.73 2.74 KM-22-62 636.6 682.8 46.2 0.22 1.47 3.22 53.5 0.47 2.89 4.73 7.51 2.37 3.89 6.18 including 644.4 646.2 1.8 0.89 4.36 19.26 133.0 0.77 12.18 19.96 31.68 10.41 17.07 27.09 including 650.7 657.5 6.8 0.34 3.21 9.59 145.2 1.79 7.53 12.34 19.59 6.26 10.26 16.29 including 663.2 665.5 2.3 0.53 8.66 7.82 181.6 1.55 10.60 17.38 27.58 8.30 13.61 21.60 KM-22-62 704.1 706.2 2.1 0.36 2.88 3.33 61.5 0.46 3.99 6.53 10.37 3.18 5.22 8.28 KM-22-62A 582.2 643.6 61.4 0.31 1.27 2.65 40.8 0.58 2.55 4.18 6.64 2.11 3.47 5.50 including 593.1 602.4 9.3 1.15 2.29 4.37 52.4 0.91 4.85 7.94 12.60 4.08 6.68 10.60 including 608.9 617.8 8.8 0.20 1.79 4.26 91.2 1.15 3.90 6.40 10.15 3.20 5.25 8.33 including 627.7 630.9 3.2 0.41 7.10 15.01 180.0 2.77 12.56 20.58 32.66 10.31 16.89 26.81 KM-22-62A 653.8 660.5 6.7 0.26 1.69 2.58 90.4 0.75 3.17 5.19 8.24 2.54 4.17 6.61 KM-22-62B 590.9 599.4 8.5 1.58 0.52 1.13 22.6 0.28 2.57 4.21 6.68 2.27 3.72 5.91 KM-22-62B 606.2 629.0 22.7 0.21 1.21 2.23 24.1 0.29 2.06 3.38 5.37 1.70 2.78 4.42 including 623.8 629.0 5.2 0.21 3.61 6.52 56.6 0.81 5.55 9.09 14.43 4.53 7.42 11.78 KM-22-62C 613.6 630.3 16.8 0.57 0.40 0.48 20.5 0.11 1.18 1.94 3.07 1.01 1.65 2.62 KM-22-62C 638.3 653.8 15.5 0.25 2.34 3.34 34.8 0.34 3.31 5.43 8.62 2.68 4.39 6.97 including 648.5 653.8 5.3 0.32 4.21 6.57 74.7 0.73 6.18 10.12 16.06 5.00 8.19 13.00 KM-22-63 982.2 983.1 0.9 3.41 1.23 2.19 47.0 0.24 5.43 8.90 14.12 4.79 7.85 12.45 KM-22-64 317.4 325.5 8.1 1.13 0.09 2.30 14.3 0.08 2.20 3.60 5.72 2.00 3.27 5.20 KM-22-65 334.4 337.1 2.7 1.39 0.06 0.34 7.0 0.03 1.62 2.65 4.21 1.48 2.43 3.86 KM-22-66 384.4 414.8 30.5 1.00 0.11 0.09 3.0 0.01 1.13 1.85 2.94 1.03 1.69 2.68 KM-22-67 340.2 345.9 5.8 0.38 0.06 0.55 4.4 0.09 0.69 1.12 1.78 0.62 1.02 1.61 KM-22-68 407.2 408.7 1.5 1.71 0.49 0.08 8.4 0.06 2.11 3.46 5.49 1.88 3.08 4.89 KM-22-68 435.9 446.5 10.7 0.54 0.18 0.29 4.3 0.04 0.80 1.31 2.08 0.71 1.17 1.85 KM-22-69 342.0 343.6 1.6 1.19 0.87 0.96 25.7 0.06 2.30 3.78 5.99 1.97 3.24 5.14 KM-22-71 631.2 648.5 17.3 0.53 0.15 0.21 9.6 0.01 0.78 1.28 2.02 0.69 1.12 1.78 KM-22-71 657.8 668.6 10.8 3.18 0.35 0.16 22.6 0.01 3.64 5.96 9.46 3.29 5.40 8.57 including 657.8 661.4 3.7 6.75 0.28 0.09 30.9 0.02 7.20 11.81 18.74 6.61 10.83 17.19 KM-22-71A 554.3 561.4 7.2 0.39 0.22 0.64 10.3 0.22 0.90 1.47 2.34 0.78 1.29 2.04 KM-22-72 637.6 660.2 22.6 0.34 0.38 1.15 13.0 0.27 1.17 1.92 3.05 1.01 1.66 2.63 KM-22-72 669.3 671.3 2.0 0.17 2.15 4.15 23.1 0.56 3.38 5.55 8.80 2.79 4.57 7.25 KM-22-74 649.2 688.2 39.0 0.40 1.77 3.39 30.5 0.32 3.09 5.07 8.05 2.56 4.20 6.67 including 652.6 659.8 7.2 0.68 2.57 5.13 18.0 0.11 4.39 7.19 11.42 3.67 6.02 9.55 including 678.5 688.2 9.8 0.15 3.08 5.67 32.0 0.51 4.57 7.50 11.90 3.74 6.13 9.73 KM-22-74 716.3 719.6 3.4 0.03 0.84 2.65 37.5 0.57 1.99 3.26 5.17 1.65 2.71 4.30 KM-22-75 690.7 692.8 2.1 0.23 0.25 0.84 9.3 0.22 0.83 1.36 2.15 0.71 1.17 1.86 KM-22-75 705.0 716.9 11.9 0.67 0.17 0.30 8.0 0.05 0.97 1.58 2.51 0.86 1.41 2.24 KM-22-75 723.1 731.7 8.5 0.31 0.50 1.27 11.6 0.09 1.21 1.99 3.16 1.03 1.69 2.69 KM-22-75 753.5 754.5 1.1 0.23 1.22 1.85 12.0 0.04 1.78 2.92 4.64 1.46 2.39 3.80 KM-22-79 667.8 673.8 5.9 0.11 0.52 1.03 6.9 0.23 0.93 1.52 2.42 0.77 1.27 2.02 KM-22-79 681.8 689.8 7.9 2.12 1.38 3.14 47.2 0.27 4.61 7.55 11.98 4.00 6.55 10.40 KM-22-81 813.8 822.4 8.5 0.10 0.22 0.69 15.5 0.11 0.65 1.07 1.69 0.54 0.89 1.42 KM-22-81A 847.7 852.8 5.2 0.03 0.19 2.04 46.2 0.48 1.40 2.29 3.64 1.19 1.94 3.09 KM-22-82 226.5 228.0 1.5 0.14 0.07 1.58 5.4 0.53 0.95 1.55 2.46 0.85 1.40 2.22

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ3, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 4. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-20-01 275.8 281.5 5.6 0.57 0.48 1.20 11.6 0.18 1.70 1.61 4.51 including 275.8 276.5 0.6 0.50 1.22 5.04 32.0 0.73 4.23 4.01 11.22 including 279.8 281.5 1.6 1.21 0.98 1.49 22.6 0.23 3.10 2.94 8.22 KM-20-02 297.8 300.8 3.0 0.77 0.20 0.04 1.4 0.01 1.01 0.96 2.69 KM-20-03 256.3 259.1 2.7 3.40 1.01 0.65 69.6 0.09 5.41 5.13 14.35 including 256.3 257.3 0.9 7.42 1.79 1.11 56.0 0.17 10.32 9.78 27.37 KM-20-03 292.2 292.6 0.5 2.43 0.19 0.15 2.0 0.04 2.72 2.57 7.20 KM-20-03 295.4 295.8 0.5 1.35 0.80 0.91 6.0 0.06 2.61 2.47 6.92 KM-20-03A 252.4 256.9 4.6 3.70 2.55 0.27 35.6 0.03 6.85 6.49 18.15 including 252.4 253.1 0.8 9.74 6.34 0.40 164.0 0.11 18.19 17.24 48.23 KM-20-05 266.6 269.0 2.4 6.47 1.94 0.57 43.3 0.14 9.19 8.71 24.37 including 266.6 267.8 1.2 10.60 2.21 1.05 50.0 0.26 13.89 13.16 36.83 KM-20-06 267.9 281.5 13.5 1.02 0.85 1.23 45.6 0.30 2.92 2.77 7.75 including 267.9 268.4 0.5 1.54 2.20 6.10 31.0 0.81 6.73 6.38 17.85 including 276.6 281.5 4.9 1.86 0.87 1.96 92.1 0.42 4.54 4.30 12.04 including 280.0 281.0 1.1 3.22 1.03 0.64 340.0 0.04 7.82 7.41 20.74 KM-20-09 588.1 588.4 0.3 0.91 1.74 1.86 15.0 0.40 3.72 3.52 9.86 KM-20-09 613.4 614.1 0.7 0.90 1.81 1.04 10.0 0.08 3.32 3.15 8.81 KM-20-09 614.6 614.9 0.3 2.64 0.36 0.98 19.0 0.10 3.60 3.41 9.54 KM-20-09 632.8 638.9 6.1 0.12 4.18 8.02 41.7 0.82 8.23 7.80 21.83 including 633.6 637.9 4.4 0.15 5.46 9.06 33.1 0.50 9.81 9.29 26.00 including 636.9 637.9 1.1 0.17 9.77 14.65 68.0 0.78 16.92 16.03 44.86 KM-20-10 563.6 568.5 4.9 2.39 2.16 3.27 24.9 0.31 6.24 5.92 16.55 including 563.6 566.6 3.0 3.66 2.42 3.16 28.2 0.32 7.78 7.38 20.64 including 567.2 568.5 1.2 0.33 2.52 5.10 28.4 0.43 5.33 5.05 14.12 KM-20-10 574.2 574.9 0.6 0.12 4.33 11.30 113.0 0.16 10.09 9.56 26.75 KM-20-10 577.7 579.3 1.6 0.03 0.70 4.38 45.9 0.68 3.09 2.93 8.20 KM-20-10 582.3 583.1 0.8 0.03 0.42 2.90 51.0 1.07 2.42 2.29 6.40 KM-20-10A 521.2 522.5 1.3 2.13 1.27 7.46 51.1 0.91 7.07 6.70 18.75 KM-20-10A 527.9 538.6 10.7 1.32 1.66 2.58 27.2 0.30 4.40 4.17 11.66 including 527.9 529.4 1.5 6.69 0.92 1.62 30.2 0.07 8.59 8.14 22.77 including 532.2 535.3 3.1 0.72 1.75 2.99 34.3 0.42 4.17 3.95 11.07 including 537.2 538.6 1.4 0.16 7.29 9.06 79.2 0.60 12.24 11.60 32.44 KM-20-10B 503.0 530.7 27.6 0.87 0.97 1.76 21.3 0.32 2.87 2.72 7.61 including 503.0 509.6 6.6 1.78 1.55 2.55 29.8 0.37 4.79 4.54 12.70 including 513.9 518.3 4.4 1.08 1.89 4.05 47.4 0.68 5.29 5.01 14.02 including 527.2 530.7 3.5 1.91 2.32 3.93 52.9 0.99 6.68 6.33 17.72 KM-20-10C 523.9 530.7 6.8 0.58 3.32 5.84 102.0 1.15 7.65 7.25 20.28 including 523.9 528.2 4.3 0.88 4.89 7.61 125.2 1.45 10.60 10.05 28.11 including 525.6 526.4 0.8 0.52 16.65 21.40 214.0 2.76 29.15 27.62 77.29 KM-20-11 554.1 556.9 2.7 4.14 2.83 3.56 70.0 0.28 9.23 8.75 24.48 KM-20-12 371.9 376.7 4.9 3.99 0.37 0.62 12.4 0.07 4.76 4.51 12.61 including 371.9 373.7 1.9 8.49 0.67 1.53 28.0 0.16 10.10 9.57 26.77 KM-20-12 379.5 405.4 25.9 0.73 0.08 0.08 2.3 0.01 0.87 0.82 2.30 KM-20-13 443.6 486.8 43.1 1.68 1.26 1.67 23.3 0.24 3.94 3.73 10.45 including 444.4 459.6 15.2 3.42 1.80 2.36 38.5 0.39 6.71 6.36 17.80 including 444.4 447.1 2.7 1.02 3.74 10.64 55.0 1.88 10.14 9.61 26.89 including 451.4 455.8 4.4 8.41 1.18 0.16 65.3 0.02 10.34 9.80 27.42 KM-20-14 421.7 461.6 39.9 1.47 1.00 1.67 18.4 0.19 3.40 3.22 9.00 including 426.3 429.8 3.5 9.56 1.28 0.95 30.0 0.07 11.58 10.98 30.71 including 457.2 460.7 3.5 0.36 2.58 8.33 26.3 0.38 6.61 6.26 17.52 KM-20-14A 404.6 409.0 4.4 1.67 1.48 2.50 79.2 0.41 5.07 4.80 13.44 including 404.6 406.4 1.7 4.08 2.46 5.02 173.6 0.53 10.41 9.87 27.61 KM-20-14A 421.0 443.5 22.5 0.86 0.72 1.51 15.9 0.18 2.41 2.28 6.38 including 421.0 421.8 0.8 9.81 2.91 1.69 45.0 0.19 14.01 13.28 37.15 including 421.0 425.0 4.1 3.23 1.14 1.30 21.4 0.14 5.17 4.90 13.71 KM-20-15 506.8 510.1 3.3 0.05 0.33 3.73 192.0 1.75 4.24 4.02 11.25 KM-20-16 480.4 518.8 38.4 0.85 0.81 2.24 24.3 0.25 2.87 2.72 7.61 including 480.4 492.9 12.5 1.63 1.98 4.23 48.5 0.50 5.95 5.64 15.78 including 480.4 483.4 3.0 2.40 4.74 7.49 77.9 0.91 11.29 10.70 29.93 including 489.8 492.9 3.0 3.61 2.59 6.90 100.7 0.92 10.22 9.68 27.10

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays, completion of the Phase 2 drill program, completion of the Central Target drill road and pads, permitting for the drill pads at the Western Target, commencement and anticipated costs of the Phase 3 drill program, budgetary spending over the next 18 months, the potential existence and size of VMS deposits at the Kay Mine and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

1 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004

