Endeavour Silver Produces 1,458,448 oz Silver and 9,194 oz Gold for 2.2 Million oz Silver Equivalent in Q3 2022

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2022 - Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is pleased to report third quarter 2022 production of 1,458,448 silver ounces (oz) and 9,194 gold oz, for silver equivalent1 ("AgEq") production of 2.2 million oz, totalling 6.3 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Annual production is trending towards the upper end of the guidance range for the year, forecasted at 7.6 to 8.0 million AgEq oz.



"The ore grades processed at Guanacevi continue to exceed plan, which has positioned the Company to meet the upper end of our improved production guidance. The outperformance is well timed, as we continue to face financial pressure from lower metal prices and inflationary effects on inputs," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "We announced impressive drill results from our exploration program in the quarter at Guanacevi, where we are extending and defining the vertical extents of the Porvenir Dos orebody, which is near historic working areas."

Q3 2022 Highlights

Steady Focus on Safety Improvement: Lost time injury frequency and severity rates continue to trend down as employees keep focus on our proactive safety orientated culture through the "Te Cuido" safety philosophy.

Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold production on plan, driven by higher grades.

Bolañitos Performance Remained Steady: Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by the impact of lower than expected gold production and gold grades.

Metal Sales and Inventories: Sold 1,327,325 oz silver and 8,852 oz gold during the quarter. Held 1,527,548 oz silver and 3,210 oz gold of bullion inventory and 2,769 oz silver and 144 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end.

Guanacevi Delivers Positive Drill Results: Further exploration results from near mine drilling in easily accessible areas are intersecting high-grade silver-gold mineralization on the El Curso property (see News Release dated September 26, 2022).

Positive Exploration Results at Parral: Drilling is intersecting some of the highest grades to date, with significant widths along the Veta Colorada structure (see News Release dated September 8, 2022).

Advancing the Terronera Project: The early works program initiated last year continued, including detail engineering, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. Extensive due diligence work continued for project financing. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.

Completed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project: The world's largest undeveloped silver project that will form the cornerstone of the Company's growth profile, together with Terronera and Parral.

Divested the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO: Completed the sale of the property and the plant for US$5 million over five years (see News Release dated September 12, 2022).



Q3 2022 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production increased 12% to 1,458,448 ounces in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021, primarily driven by increased silver production at the Guanacevi mine. The high grades at the El Curso orebody have led to improved production, allowing for production targets to be met during a period of decreased plant throughput. Local third-party ores continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 12% of quarterly processed tonnes and contributing to higher ore grades. Guanacevi throughput was 4% higher than the prior quarter but lower than plan, due to heavy rainfall in a short, concentrated period during September. Management continues to review alternatives to further increase throughput above the current 1,200 tpd capacity with changes in grinding size and leach time.

Gold production decreased by 13% to 9,194 ounces primarily due lower gold grades mined at the Bolañitos mine. The increased gold production from Guanacevi offset the gold produced from the El Compas mine, which suspended operations in Q3, 2021.

Bolañitos Q3 2022 throughput was 3% lower Q3 2021 with silver grades 5% higher and gold grades 5% lower. Silver production increased by 2% while gold production decreased by 11% at the Bolañitos mine. The change in grades were due to typical variations in the ore body.

Production Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 202,745 222,461 (9%) Throughput (tonnes) 610,253 673,932 (9%) 1,458,448 1,305,399 12% Silver ounces produced 4,132,610 3,427,223 21% 9,194 10,541 (13%) Gold ounces produced 27,178 32,816 (17%) 1,445,880 1,295,126 12% Payable silver ounces produced 4,095,696 3,394,103 21% 9,039 10,328 (12%) Payable gold ounces produced 26,705 32,177 (17%) 2,193,968 2,148,679 2% Silver equivalent ounces produced 6,306,850 6,052,503 4% 1,327,325 699,539 90% Silver ounces sold 3,647,987 2,443,184 49% 8,852 9,925 (11%) Gold ounces sold 27,025 30,398 (11%)





Mine-by-mine production in the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30 was:

Production Tables for Q3 2022 by Mine (1)

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 97,728 1,062 468 1.29 90.6% 89.9% 1,332,190 3,642 Bolañitos 105,017 1,141 43 1.88 87.0% 87.5% 126,258 5,552 Consolidated 202,745 2,204 248 1.60 90.3% 88.4% 1,458,448 9,194

*gpt = grams per tonne

Production Tables for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 by Mine (1)

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 292,998 1,073 446 1.28 87.1% 89.6% 3,660,190 10,799 Bolañitos 317,255 1,162 53 1.79 87.4% 89.7% 472,420 16,379 Consolidated 610,253 2,235 242 1.55 87.1% 89.6% 4,132,610 27,178

*gpt = grams per tonne

Q3 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

The Company's Q3 2022 financial results will be released before markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Telephone: Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610 Local or International +1-604-638-5340 Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9479#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

1 Silver equivalent calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.