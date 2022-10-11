Pan American Energy Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CALGARY, Oct. 11, 2022 - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: GSUXF) (FSE: SS6) wishes to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") on October 10, 2022 under the symbol "SS6" with ISIN CA69783Y1034.



"The FSE is the world's third-largest organized trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities behind the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ," commented Jason Latkowcer, CEO of Pan American. "We are very happy to broaden Pan American's access to the European capital markets. We believe the listing of the Company's shares on the FSE will increase our shareholder base, create greater liquidity, and increase overall market awareness of our projects."

The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, OTCPINK and the FSE.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

Phone : (585) 885-5970

Email: info@panam-energy.com

