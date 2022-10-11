York Harbour Metals Continues to Intersect Massive Copper-Zinc Mineralization in the Phase 4 Drilling Program

Vancouver, October 11, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a visual update from its current fully-funded Phase 4 Drill Program at its 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project situated in Northwestern Newfoundland.





Photograph 1: Massive Chalcopyrite Lens in Drill Hole YH22-72 at 185 m

To view an enhanced version of Photograph 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/140100_1a860c9454d0bb5c_002full.jpg

Phase 4 Drill Program began drilling between known mineralized zones to determine whether the high-grade copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") lenses connect as larger, expanded zones. The Company has contracted Forage Fusion Drilling to carry out the NQ-size diamond drilling, and they have maintained a high level of drilled metres per shift. Fourteen (14) diamond drill holes have been completed to date totalling 3,627 m.

The geological logs for the first nine drill holes report the following visible mineralized intervals. In addition, there are numerous shorter, similar mineralized intervals with stringer and shear-hosted mineralization.





Table 1: York Harbour's Visible Mineralized Intervals in Recently Completed Drill Holes within the Main Mine Area

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/140100_1a860c9454d0bb5c_003full.jpg

Note: The above intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, because the true orientation of the mineralization has yet to be fully established.

Chairman Bruce Durham commented, "Every designed program we have completed on the project has given our technical team a better understanding of the project and the potential of expanding the mineralization significantly. We continue to intersect semi massive and massive sulphide mineralization in many of the holes and the Phase 4 drilling is ongoing. We continue to intersect copper and zinc mineralization between drill holes that intersected mineralization previously and we are continuing to expand the footprint of the known mineralization beyond the previous limits of the known mineralization."





Figure 1: Plan View of York Harbour's Phase 4 Recently Completed Drill Holes and Mineralized Zones within the Main Mine Area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/140100_1a860c9454d0bb5c_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. (BC, NL) and Director of York Harbour Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

