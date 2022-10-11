Enerev5 Metals Appoints New CFO

Toronto, October 11, 2022 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) (the "Company") announces that it has appointed Errol Farr to replace resigning CFO, Philip Gibbs, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Company would like to thank Mr. Gibbs for his contributions to the Company which are much appreciated, and the Company wishes him well in the future. Mr. Farr, CPA, CMA, is a seasoned financial professional with over 35 years of experience in financial management and reporting, operations, business optimization and strategy development. He currently is CFO, COO and Corporate Secretary of Zonetail Inc., a locally based, marketing and technology company, focused on the high-rise residential and hotel markets, CFO of AurCrest Mining Inc., with gold properties in Red Lake, Ontario, and CFO and Corporate Secretary of AFR NuVenture Resources Inc., a mining exploration company with projects in the United States and Canada. He is former CFO of Anaconda Mining Inc., a gold producer, former President and CEO of Adex Mining Inc., where he led the development plans of the Mount Pleasant mine site in New Brunswick, Canada, and former CFO of MagIndustries Corp. where he participated in the development of its potash project and led the development of its forestry assets including the construction of its $30 million wood chipping mill in the port city of Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo. He is also formerly the Performance Mentor at a private industrial tape converter.

In addition to its existing projects, the Company continues to pursue its active search for attractive projects and opportunities.

All actions described in this press release are subject to necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential related to energy metals such as cobalt, copper and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets.

