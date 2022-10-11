Flying Nickel Drills 69.6 Meters Grading 1.10% Nickel, 0.60 g/t PGM at the Minago Nickel Project in Canada's Thompson Nickel Belt

Vancouver, October 11, 2022 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces diamond drill results from the Company's 100% owned Minago nickel sulphide project 270km south of Thompson, Manitoba. Six holes totaling 2,718 meters were drilled this past winter. Assays have been received for the first three holes of the program.

FN-22-01 intersected 1.10% Ni, 0.05% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.026 g/t Au, 0.192 g/t Pt and 0.383 g/t Pd over 69.6 meters including 1.69% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.055g/t Au, 0.33g/t Pt, and 0.679 g/t Pd over 7.57 meters.

FN-22-02 intersected 0.79% Ni, 0.05% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.015 g/t Au, 0.103 g/t Pt and 0.207 g/t Pd over 113.24 meters including 1.25% Ni, 0.09 Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.035 g/t Au, 0.186 g/t Pt, 0.373 g/t Pd over 23.78 meters.

The Company anticipates assay results from remaining three Minago diamond drill holes in November.

John Lee, CEO of Flying Nickel states: "We are delighted to observe broad intercepts of significant nickel mineralisation, along with platinum and palladium assays (up-to to 1g/t Pt+Pd) in all three reported Minago drill holes. The Company will immediately commence metallurgical testing and explore value-added circuit designs to potentially extract precious metals from Minago concentrate as part of the on going Minago Feasibility Study to be published by early 2023."

Reported results* are tabulated below:

Hole ID From To Width (m) Ni % Cu % Co % Au g/t Pt g/t Pd g/t Au+Pt+Pd g/t FN-22-01 296.00 365.60 69.60 1.10 0.05 0.01 0.026 0.192 0.383 0.601 incl… 307.10 311.00 3.90 1.55 0.04 0.02 0.025 0.300 0.598 0.923 …and 322.36 329.93 7.57 1.69 0.13 0.02 0.055 0.330 0.679 1.064 …and 337.57 343.57 6.00 1.70 0.05 0.02 0.027 0.305 0.608 0.94 …and 347.40 350.97 3.57 1.28 0.06 0.02 0.018 0.222 0.423 0.663























375.14 383.50 8.36 0.66 0.01 0.01 0.011 0.046 0.096 0.153 incl… 380.95 383.50 2.55 1.10 0.02 0.02 0.027 0.100 0.208 0.335























428.63 433.08 4.45 1.16 0.05 0.01 0.006 0.193 0.396 0.595























515.79 525.84 10.05 1.03 0.08 0.02 0.007 0.147 0.399 0.553





















FN-22-02 169.10 282.34 113.24 0.79 0.05 0.01 0.015 0.103 0.207 0.325 incl… 201.54 225.32 23.78 1.25 0.09 0.02 0.035 0.186 0.373 0.594 …and 235.80 241.39 5.59 1.06 0.05 0.02 0.020 0.113 0.224 0.357 …and 248.13 261.17 13.04 0.98 0.06 0.02 0.010 0.110 0.230 0.35 …and 271.61 277.17 5.56 1.12 0.06 0.02 0.009 0.193 0.373 0.575





















FN-22-03 318.60 427.19 108.59 0.46 0.01 0.01 0.006 0.041 0.110 0.157 incl…previous reported 318.60 333.96 15.36 0.69 0.02 0.01 0.009 0.064 0.167 0.24 and previously reported 338.51 350.30 11.20 0.57 0.04 0.01 0.012 0.064 0.178 0.254 and previously reported 353.85 370.64 16.79 0.54 0.01 0.02 0.003 0.039 0.110 0.152 …and 395.37 408.64 13.27 0.62 0.04 0.01 0.006 0.078 0.201 0.285 …and 418.93 427.19 8.26 0.58 0.03 0.01 0.003 0.048 0.216 0.267

*Detection limit is 10 ppm for Ni, 10 ppm for Cu, 10 ppm for Co, 5 ppb Au, 10 ppb Pt and 5 ppb Pd. When calculating composite grades, half the detection limit value was used when assay results were less than the detection limit. Composite grades are weighted by sample length. True widths are approximately half the width observed in core.

FN-22-01 is a 567 meter infill drill hole located at the eastern part of Minago's main Nose deposit. Approximately 483 meters of ultramafic rocks were observed containing varying percentages of disseminated mineralization. Three zones of anomalous nickel were identified. The most significant zone contained 1.10% Ni, 0.05% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.026 g/t Au, 0.192 g/t Pt and 0.383 g/t Pd over 69.6 meters. The drilling confirmed the location of the upper mineralized zone with grades slightly higher than the 1.02% Ni over 90 meters that was intersected in the historic adjacent hole, NM-06-02.

FN-22-02 is a 407 meter infill drill hole located at the western part of the Nose deposit. 266 meters of ultramafic rocks containing varying percentages of disseminated mineralization was intersected. The zone of significant mineralization contained 0.79% Ni, 0.05% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.015 g/t Au, 0.103 g/t Pt and 0.207 g/t Pd over 113.24 meters. This is slightly better than the 0.71% Ni over 110 meters that was intersected in the historic adjacent hole, MXB-71-94.

Drill hole FN-22-03 was drilled to test the down dip extension of previously drilled nickel mineralization in the North Limb deposit. The hole confirmed the continuation at depth beyond the previously drilled maximum depth of approximately 250 meters from surface. Partial results were reported in the September 7, 2022 Flying Nickel news release. Additional assays demonstrated further mineralization at depth of higher nickel grades. Overall, the hole intersected 0.46 % Ni, 0.02% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.006 g/t Au, 0.041 g/t Pt and 0.110 g/t Pd over 108.59 meters with several higher grade concentrations of up to 0.69% Ni over 15.36 meters.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Robert Smith, P.Geo. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Smith is a Qualified Person as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

