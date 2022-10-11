Atlas Upgrades American Listing

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 11, 2022 -- Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQB: REMRF) (the "Company" or "Atlas Salt") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now DTC service eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the company's common shares and greatly simplifies the process of trading common shares in the United States.

Atlas also recently upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("REMRF") to complement its TSX Venture listing under the symbol "SALT".

Mr. Rowland Howe, Atlas President, commented: "As we prepare to bring more American and global awareness to the premier undeveloped salt project in North America, DTC eligibility combined with our recent upgrade to the OTCQB represents Atlas' commitment to increasing visibility and accessibility for existing shareholders in the United States and potential new investors there."

Mr. Howe added, "We look forward to soon providing investors with a significant Great Atlantic Project update. More than ever it's apparent that Great Atlantic has the potential to become a crown jewel in the heart of the robust North American road salt sector in the midst of a domestic production shortfall."

Rowland Howe Interview Clip

Atlas Salt President discusses the Great Atlantic Project from Western Newfoundland - click on the link below to view.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5QAuH587P0

Great Atlantic Project





About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is a TSV Venture 50 company and owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in Western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource advancing through the Feasibility Stage. Atlas Salt is also the largest shareholder of Triple Point Resources which owns the Fischell's Brook Salt Dome and other mineral licenses in Western Newfoundland prospective for salt dome-type deposits. Triple Point has applied to list on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE).

We seek Safe Harbor.

For information, please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, CEO

(709) 754-3186

laracy@atlassalt.com MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Adrian Sydenham

Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Certain risk factors beyond the Company's control may affect the actual results achieved. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5d70846-61de-4b0b-a1aa-ae19fa1d6c29