Canadian Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 - Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: CCI) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 6, 2022. A total of 20,679,767 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 31.11% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Simon Quick 20,651,083 99.94 11,814 0.05 Andrew Elinesky 20,587,351 99.63 75,546 0.36 Marcel Robillard 20,585,627 99.62 77,270 0.37 André Tessier 20,587,351 99.63 75,546 0.36

The shareholders voted in favour of all other matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 22, 2022.

These matters include:

fixing the number of directors to four (4);

authorizing the directors to fix by resolution the number of directors for subsequent meetings;

the re-appointment of Auditors Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants; and

approving the stock option plan of the Company.

About the Bathurst Mining Camp

The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada. This region is a world class mining district with thirteen former mining operations and hosts more than forty-five known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits. Our flagship Chester Project is 75 km south of the renowned Brunswick #12 mine that operated for 5 decades. New Brunswick has the modern infrastructure needed for mineral exploration and mine development coupled with a clear and well-established regulatory environment.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs, anticipated content, and commencement in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated May 24th, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Canadian Copper Inc.