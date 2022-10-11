Menü Artikel
Fission Uranium to present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable

18:07 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, Oct. 11, 2022 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Fission Uranium, will be presenting at the upcoming 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable (the 'Roundtable") on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 3:10pm EST.

Interested shareholders and investors can register to attend the virtual Roundtable at Fission Uranium Corp. (veracast.com).

The presentation will be available for viewing after the conference has completed for 90 days.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations, TF: 877-868-8140, ir@fissionuranium.com, www.fissionuranium.com
