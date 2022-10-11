Arizona Silver Announces Cdn$2,000,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, October 11, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") offering of up to 8 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 for five (5) years following closing of the Private Placement provided, at the discretion of the Company, in the event that the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is CAD$0.48 or greater per common share during any ten (10) consecutive trading day period the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the warrant holders, and the warrant holders will have no further rights to acquire any common shares of the Company under the Warrant.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the private placement for further exploration of the Philadelphia Property in Mohave County, Arizona, the advancement of other Company projects, as well as for general working capital purposes.

To demonstrate continued support of the Company's growth plans, certain insiders of the Company will participate in the Private Placement. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction will be exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Private Placement nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period. The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

