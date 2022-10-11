Azarga Metals Corp. Extends Closing of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, October 11, 2022 - Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) reports, that subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, the Company will extend the closing date of its previously announced private placement by 30 days, from the date of this announcement.

The non-brokered private placement, announced on August 29, 2022 (the "Private Placement") of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.015 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share, for a period of three years from the date the Units are issued.

The Company closed its first tranche of the Private Placement on September 15, 2022, by the issuance of 19,583,335 Units, for gross proceeds of $293,750. Finder's fees of $1,750 were paid and 116,666 Non-Transferable Finder Warrants were issued on closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement.

Finder's fees will be payable on the Private Placement, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to a field program on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project located within the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon Territory and general and administrative expenses.

The Private Placement is subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Gordon Tainton, at +1 (604) 536-2711 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

