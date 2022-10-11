Westwater Resources Announces Senior Management Changes

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced three senior management changes that are designed to position the Company for future growth and continued success.

Effective October 1, 2022, Westwater promoted Cevat Er to the position of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Er joined Westwater in 2015, and since then he has served as Vice President - Technical Services. Mr. Er will continue to manage the ongoing design and engineering of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, Phase I of which is currently under construction. Mr. Er received a Master of Science in Geochemistry from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from Middle East Technical University.

Effective October 10, 2022, Westwater hired Frank Bakker as the new Vice President and General Manager - Alabama Graphite Products. Mr. Bakker will assume management responsibility for the construction, commissioning, and operation of the Kellyton Graphite Plant. He brings to Westwater extensive experience in engineering, project management, and plant operations for large scale facilities that produce a wide variety of industrial products. Mr. Bakker received a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Twente Netherlands, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts.

Effective October 10, 2022, Westwater hired Allison Trembly as the new Communications and Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Trembly will manage the Company's communications with the public and investors, and she will oversee the Company's website and social media presence. Ms. Trembly has worked for the City of Arvada, Colorado for the past 11 years, most recently as the Communication and Marketing Manager for the Community and Economic Development Department. Ms. Trembly received a Master's Degree in Communication Management from Colorado State University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in American History from Fort Lewis College.

On October 4, 2022, the Compensation Committee of the Westwater Board of Directors granted inducement awards to Mr. Bakker and to Ms. Trembly pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 711. As an inducement to secure their employment, Mr. Bakker was awarded 50,097 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the Company's common stock and Ms. Trembly was awarded 8,849 RSUs. Both awards will vest equally over two years, and both awards are subject to terms and conditions of the Westwater Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology company, is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater's primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

