Prism Announces Transfer to NEX Exchange

11.10.2022  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 11, 2022 - Prism Resources Inc. (TSXV: PRS.H) ("Prism" or the "Company") announces that effective September 27, 2022 the Company's exchange listing has been transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of an inability to maintain the requirements for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.5. The trading symbol for the Company will change from PRS to PRS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company continues to review opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to the TSX-V exchange.

About Prism Resources Inc.

Prism is a natural resources company that owns a 7.5% net profit interest (the "Royalty") in the Aurora and Sunday Lake claims, near the Detour Lake Gold mine. The Aurora claims cover areas which include Detours high grade Zone 58N discovery. Potential exists on the Aurora and Sunday Lake concessions to host additional discoveries which could generate significant cash inflows to Prism in the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Kerzner
President & CEO

For more information contact:
Brian Kerzner
Prism Resources Inc.
Email: brian@kerzner.ca

Scott M. Ross
Prism Resources Inc.
604-803-4883
Email: sross@prismresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140171


