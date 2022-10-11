Suncor Energy to Hold Investor Presentation in Toronto, Ontario

Calgary, October 11, 2022 - Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an investor presentation on November 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the results of the previously announced review of the company's retail assets, provide updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, and a discussion of 2023 guidance. Presenters will include:

Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Zebedee, Executive Vice President, Mining and Upgrading

Shelley Powell, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Production and In Situ

The presentation will be available via webcast. To participate in the webcast or to view the archive, go to suncor.com/webcasts.

