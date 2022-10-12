Banyan Intersects 1.80 g/t gold over 31.8 metres at Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Property

VANCOUVER, October 12, 2022 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce additional analytical results from the diamond drill holes completed during the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline deposit (the "Powerline Deposit") located on the Company's AurMac Property.

Assay highlights include:

177.9 metres ("m") of 0.47 g/t Au from 24.4 m in DDH AX-22-251 Including 27.1 m of 1.50 g/t Au from 97.2 m

114.1 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 167.8 m in DDH AX-22-252 Including 30.4m of 0.69 g/t Au from 206.4 m Including 26.1 m of 1.01 g/t Au from 255.8 m

40.5 m of 0.86 g/t Au from 183.0 m in DDH AX-22-22-257

31.8 m of 1.80 g/t Au from 56.4 m in DDH AX-22-258

28.2 m of 0.89 g/t Au from 59.8 m in DDH AX-22-272

145.8 m of 0.52 g/t Au from surface (12.6 m) in DDH AX-22-277 Including 45.7m of 0.88 g/t Au from surface (12.6 m)



"These latest assay results from the ongoing 2022 diamond drill program continue to systematically increase the mineralized footprint with consistent intersections of on/near-surface gold mineralization in and around the Powerline Deposit on the AurMac Property," Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan stated. "With four drills currently operating, Banyan remains well positioned to provide a resource update in 2023, after the 2022 assays have been received and the AurMac geological model updated."

Analytical results from these latest twenty-nine (29) 2022 drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline Deposit (see Tables 1, Figure 1, and Figure 2) and the areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization from near/on-surface continues to be expanded and validated with each successive batch of assay results received.

The Powerline and Aurex Hill Gold Deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be related to a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the Property.

Visible gold from these holes is shown in Image 1 and additional information is located on our website at www.BanyanGold.com.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold with hole numbers and hole location:

A) AX-22-251 110.7m to 111.7m 8.8g/t 1.0m B) AX-22-251 148.6m to 149.3m 7.30g/t 0.7m C) AX-22-277 154.3m to 154.5m 7.77g/t 0.2m D) AX-22-251 109.5m to 110.7m 4.03g/t 1.2m

Figure 1: East Powerline and Aurex Hill Drill Hole Locations, showing historic, completed, and proposed diamond drill holes.

Figure 2: West Powerline Drill Hole Locations, showing historic, completed, and proposed diamond drill holes.

Table 1: 2022 Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-22-250 Surface (6.1) 42.9 36.8 0.24 and 59.2 65.5 6.3 0.44 and 134.1 149.7 15.6 0.25 and 163.1 172.2 9.1 0.38 AX-22-251 51.5 80.5 29.0 0.33 and 97.2 124.3 27.1 1.50 and 130.9 156.7 25.8 0.68 and 179.2 202.3 23.1 0.46 or 24.4 202.3 177.9 0.47 AX-22-252 38.5 47.4 8.9 0.41 and 167.8 184.1 16.3 0.57 and 206.4 236.8 30.4 0.69 and 255.8 281.9 26.1 1.01 or 167.8 281.9 114.1 0.52 AX-22-253 Surface (7.6) 13.7 6.1 0.37 and 41.2 80.9 39.7 0.20 AX-22-254 36.0 41.8 5.8 0.37 and 61.0 86.9 25.9 0.36 and 93.9 125.0 31.1 0.30 and 174.6 186.3 11.7 0.27 AX-22-255 27.4 67.5 40.1 0.23 and 72.0 108.2 36.2 0.32 and 154.8 166.3 11.5 0.93 AX-22-256 96.1 105.2 9.1 0.65 and 118.9 129.5 10.6 0.94 and 144.8 152.4 7.6 0.74 and 170.7 192.0 21.3 0.50 and 231.0 271.8 40.8 0.39 AX-22-257 40.5 51.2 10.7 0.36 And 100.6 108.5 7.9 0.90 And 139.5 167.3 27.8 0.27 and 183.0 223.5 40.5 0.86 AX-22-258 Surface (6.1) 36.6 30.5 0.19 and 56.4 88.2 31.8 1.80 and 98.4 140.5 42.1 0.27 and 155.7 192.2 36.5 0.33 AX-22-259 18.3 63.4 45.1 0.36 AX-22-260 189.0 223.4 34.4 0.25 AX-22-261 80.9 115.3 34.4 0.93 and 150.7 167.6 16.9 0.46 and 241.2 267.9 26.7 0.73 AX-22-262 90.7 94.5 3.8 0.35 and 238.8 261.3 22.5 0.23 AX-22-263 39.9 90.5 50.6 0.41 AX-22-264 50.3 111.3 61.0 0.36 and 138.7 164.6 25.9 0.28 and 176.3 197.9 21.6 0.60 AX-22-265 78.7 109.5 30.8 0.22 AX-22-266 40.1 67.0 26.9 0.23 and 116.0 126.5 10.5 0.39 AX-22-267 Surface (9.1) 17.0 7.9 0.29 and 63.5 88.3 24.8 0.48 and 120.8 144.2 23.4 0.45 AX-22-268 38.3 77.7 39.4 0.28 and 94.5 147.8 53.3 0.22 and 167.6 205.7 38.1 0.54 and 222.3 246.9 24.6 0.28 AX-22-270 13.6 71.0 57.4 0.40 and 148.5 158.6 10.1 0.34 and 194.0 204.2 10.2 0.60 AX-22-271 30.5 36.9 6.4 0.56 and 76.1 91.4 15.3 0.24 and 120.3 131.1 10.8 0.39 and 200.5 204.2 3.7 0.40 AX-22-272 10.7 21.8 11.1 0.21 and 59.8 88.0 28.2 0.89 and 106.3 113.5 7.2 0.30 and 159.0 175.0 16.0 0.46 AX-22-273 53.3 94.7 41.4 0.34 and 108.1 123.7 15.6 0.22 AX-22-273A 50.1 99.7 49.6 0.34 and 144.3 164.1 19.8 0.48 and 185.0 195.4 10.4 0.24 and 224.4 247.8 23.4 0.41 AX-22-274 92.7 117.3 24.6 0.73 and 161.5 182.8 21.3 0.76 AX-22-277 (Surface) 12.6 58.3 45.7 0.88 and 64.5 110.6 46.1 0.41 and 153.1 158.4 5.3 2.04 or 12.6 158.4 145.8 0.52 AX-22-278 65.1 91.7 26.6 0.48 and 102.6 117.0 14.4 0.36 and 166.0 187.9 21.9 0.59 and 258.4 285.0 26.6 0.24

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-22-250 468202 7082805 844 355 -61 217.9 AX-22-251 466901 7082801 780 002 -57 206.7 AX-22-252 466398 7082601 759 358 -59 306.3 AX-22-253 468100 7083096 823 355 -60 240.8 AX-22-254 467026 7082925 779 358 -59 218.2 AX-22-255 468101 7083015 825 355 -57 242.3 AX-22-256 466404 7082700 754 358 -61 285.0 AX-22-257 466504 7082813 757 003 -61 285.3 AX-22-258 468105 7082905 827 003 -55 222.5 AX-22-259 466100 7082603 738 351 -57 221.0 AX-22-260 468098 7082798 833 355 -52 245.4 AX-22-261 466401 7082803 753 358 -57 293.2 AX-22-262 465803 7082612 726 349 -58 263.7 AX-22-263 468298 7082703 853 003 -57 219.5 AX-22-264 466394 7082895 752 359 -57 251.5 AX-22-265 465799 7082831 722 349 -54 266.7 AX-22-266 468097 7082605 841 359 -63 211.8 AX-22-267 467999 7082606 835 352 -60 198.7 AX-22-268 466397 7083001 750 353 -57 256.0 AX-22-269 465499 7082808 707 356 -61 241.4 AX-22-270 467995 7082507 840 011 -67 204.2 AX-22-271 466301 7083001 740 352 -56 213.4 AX-22-272 467022 7083208 787 360 -60 225.6 AX-22-273 466299 7083199 735 354 -57 135.6 AX-22-273A 466299 7083204 735 354 -57 260.6 AX-22-274 466305 7082902 744 360 -57 219.5 AX-22-275 465825 7081116 777 351 -66 183.5 AX-22-276 462020 7077088 735 011 -56 178.3 AX-22-277 466998 7083107 782 359 -60 271.3 AX-22-278 466204 7083204 728 352 -58 292.6

2022 Exploration Program Update

Banyan started its 2022 exploration program on January 26, 2022. One hundred and eighty (180) drill holes and over 45,000 m of drilling has been completed to date with a focus upon expansion of the mineralization around the Powerline and Aurex Hill Zones to the east and west and to test the potential to connect the mineralization footprint of the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits. Approximately 10% of the overall 2022 drilling will be focused on high priority regional targets on the AurMac Property and Nitra Property, outside of the Airstrip, Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits, which will be designed to highlight the larger gold mineralization potential of the AurMac Property.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analyzed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, BC utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan Gold, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 1 below) was announced on May 17 2022.

The 173 sq km AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to the Keno Hill Silver District operated by Hecla Mining Company (formerly Alexco Resource Corp.) and is highly prospective for structurally controlled, intrusion related gold-silver mineralization. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022and consisted of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 1: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources at a 0.2 g/t Au Cut-Off - AurMac Property

Deposit Au Cut-Off

g/t Tonnage

M Tonnes Average Au Grade

g/t Au Content

k oz Airstrip 0.2 42.5 0.64 874 Powerline 0.2 152.0 0.59 2,898 Aurex Hill 0.3 12.5 0.53 215 Total Combined 0.2 - 0.3 207.0 0.60 3,990

Notes to Table 1: ‎

The effective date for the Resource Estimate is May 13, 2022. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective June 29, 2022. Please see the news release of May 17, 2022. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition ‎Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an ‎indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured mineral resource category. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 kilometres Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project is a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

