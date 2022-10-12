Torex Gold Reports Another Solid Quarter of Operational Results

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) reports Q3 2022 gold production of 122,200 ounces for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from its El Limón Guajes ("ELG") mining complex in Mexico. With 357,830 ounces produced through the end of the third quarter, the Company is tracking towards the upper end of 2022 production guidance of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces. During the quarter, Torex sold 119,830 ounces of gold, resulting in year-to-date gold sales of 351,200 ounces.



TABLE 1: Q3 2022 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2022 Gold Produced oz 122,200 Gold Sold oz 119,830 Average Plant Throughput tpd 13,030 Average Underground Ore Mined tpd 1,550 Average Open Pit Ore Mined tpd 9,600 Strip Ratio waste:ore 10.3

Torex plans to release its third quarter financial and operational results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, followed the next morning by a conference call. Gold grades mined and gold grades processed will be reported with the quarterly results. Due to a higher portion of September production and sales occurring late in the month, the realized gold price is expected to be modestly below the average benchmark price for the quarter.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

"We delivered another quarter of solid operational results with gold production of 122,200 ounces, driven largely by excellent mill performance with throughput averaging more than 13,000 tonnes per day ("tpd"), record-setting gold recoveries of close to 90%, and sustained elevated underground mining rates at 1,550 tpd. With 357,830 ounces of gold produced year to date, we are well on track to deliver towards the upper end of 2022 production guidance, high end of total cash cost guidance and mid-point of all-in sustaining cost guidance.

"At ELG Underground, we completed the Portal #3 ramp to the existing reserve at depth and started exploration drilling. In addition, raise boring began with a view to completing ore pass construction in Q1 2023 to connect the upper levels to this new area - both of which are key to further optimizing and extending ELG Underground. In the open pit, waste stripping was prioritized in the quarter.

"Development activities at Media Luna continue to ramp-up with the procurement phase well underway and long lead earthworks progressing to plan. During the quarter, purchase orders were executed for the Guajes conveyor, regrind mills, and flotation cells. At the end of September, the Guajes Tunnel advanced 2,660 metres and South Portal Lower advanced 1,055 metres. Breakthrough of the Guajes Tunnel on the south side of the Balsas River remains on track with the Feasibility Study schedule of Q1 2024.

"Overall, we are well positioned to close out 2022 exactly as we planned, delivering on full year guidance for the fourth year in a row and carrying strong momentum on operations and project execution into 2023."

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes ("ELG") Mining Complex, Media Luna Project, processing plant and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex's key strategic objectives are to extend and optimize production from the ELG Mining Complex, de-risk and advance Media Luna to commercial production, build on ESG excellence, and to grow through ongoing exploration across the entire Morelos Property.

