Burin Gold Announces Leadership Transition; Tom Panoulias Appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, October 12, 2022 - Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV: BURG) ("Burin Gold" or the "Company") announces that Tom Panoulias, Vice President of Corporate Development for Burin Gold has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective October 12, 2022. Mr. Panoulias is a capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience. He has previously worked at Echelon Wealth Partners, Fraser Mackenzie Merchant Capital, and Dundee Capital Markets, raising over one billion dollars for issuers in the mining sector and advising senior management teams on numerous merger and acquisition transactions. Prior to entering capital markets, Mr. Panoulias held senior roles at Kinross Gold Corp. and TVX Gold Inc. in corporate development.

Phillip Walford, Chairman, stated: "We welcome Tom as Interim CEO. His well-recognized experience in operations and capital markets will be a great asset. Tom brings stability and leadership to an already strong executive management team and is proactive with respect to shareholder engagement. The Board would also like to thank David Clark for his past efforts in forming the company and bringing it successfully through an IPO. We wish him the best in his new endeavors."

Tom Panoulias commented that; "As part of being one of the founding directors of the predecessor company to Burin Gold and involved with the executive management team on the Company's successful IPO process, I look forward to the transition of working with the Board again to further evaluate the Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland and identify other opportunities that could realize significant value to our shareholders."

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a recently listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BURG). The Company's principal asset is its Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey's Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested.

On behalf of the Board

"Phillip Walford"

Chairman of the Board

For further information contact:

Phillip Walford

Chairman of the Board

Burin Gold Corp.

1-877-620-4185 - toll free

info@burin-gold.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

