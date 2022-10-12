Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

VANCOUVER, October 12, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it has received preliminary data from the 2002 underground LIDAR Survey conducted in August 2022 on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " It has been a pleasure working with the CAN Office of Applied Research and Innovation with this ground breaking underground LIDAR survey on the Muskwa Project and look forward to the next stage once all surface and underground point clouds have been meshed together."

The Concept

The object of the underground LIDAR survey was to develop and test a work flow process for the use of autonomous UAV systems or mounted systems to create and continuously update an as-built 3-D model oof the underground development of the Eagle and Harris veins specifically levels 6400' and 6950' of the Eagle deposit using "Simultaneous Localization And Mapping (SLAM) optimization methods to create a 3D point cloud data set.

A less that 10 cm georeferenced accuracy was accomplished in past process trials. The output data will be available in .las, .csv, or .ply format with all files georeferenced.

The exynpak and geoslam discovery pack systems, note books and geomatics surveying equipment such as robotic total station, YPS backsight, RTK GPS system, etc..

From August 1 to August 5, 2022, CNA Office of Applied Research and Innovation (OARI) employees Blair Bridger, Charlie Dalton, and Dr. Gary Thompson were at Fabled Copper's Muskwa mine site in northern British Columbia.

The purpose of this trip was to test whether Mobile Mapping Systems (MMS) could be used to generate an accurate georeferenced dense point cloud of old underground workings. The resulting 3-D model would then be used to collect geospatially referenced samples for assay, which then could be used to generate a 43-101 compliant resource. The MMS used were the GeoSLAM Zeb Horizon and the ExynPak, in both the Eagle vein and the Harris vein.

The Reality

The initial plan was to install control points inside the Eagle Vein using traditional survey techniques and use these controls points to geo-reference the collected scan data. This proved to be impossible due to ice buildup in the first 100 m of the adit that reduced the effective height to less than 1.3 m.

The total station used and to establish control points it requires a minimum of 1.5m to operate. To overcome this issue, control was established outside the entrance of the Eagle vein and used to geo-reference an initial scan that subsequent scans would be aligned with during post-processing. This same procedure was applied to the Harris vein.

Photo 1- 6400 Level portal base stations set up

Figure 3 - 6400 Level LIDAR Survey at Audit, note definition of portal base station set ups

A total of 913.93 meters horizontally was surveyed at the 6400 level of the Eagle Vein. See Figure below.

Figure 4 - Plan View of LIDAR Survey of 6400 Level, Eagle Vein

During post-processing, the team encountered some issues when aligning subsequent scans of the Eagle vein to the first georeferenced scan. The scans were roughly aligned manually in Veesus's Arena4D software, and a fine registration algorithm was run in the same software.

It was found that a combination of manual and automated registration was most effective for this application. While the registration is not perfect the error observed should not be an issue when identifying coordinates of drill targets.

In areas measured, the maximum error was 3.61 cm. Had there been no ice buildup on the interior floor of the mine, a traverse could have been run, placing coordinated points throughout the vein. This would have greatly improved both the accuracy and efficiency of registration, and should the opportunity arise, this is the method that will be used in future scans.

The Harris vein was able to be completed in one georeferenced scan, so there were no alignment issues present as can be seen by the high-resolution shots below in Figures 5 and 6.

Figure - 5 2021 Photo of end of drift Location, Figure - 6 2022 Same underground Location by LIDAR

In preliminary processing, it was found that mineral veins are partly visible in the scans as seen below. Note comparison between photograph and LIDAR scan at same location showing the strike and dip in Figure 7.

Figure 7 - 6400 Eagle Vein with exact GPS location.

Below in Figure 8 the copper bearing vein is clearly visible on the back or roof by LIDAR on the 6400 level of the Eagle Vein with the exact location of mineralization plus structures at an accuracy of 3.61 cm.

Figure 8

Below in Figure 9 the mineralized veining continues to be visible on the back or the roof of the 6400 level but as seen by the GPS coordinates this location is 248.012 meters East and 172.39 meters north with an elevation change of plus 1.99 meters from the shot in Figure 8.

Figure 9

Figure 10 is at the bottom of the adit entrance of the 6400 level. Note the ladder for reference. Press HERE for LIDAR video of entrance into the adit and the first part of a two parts LIDAR survey thru the level.

Figure 10

In closing, using this cutting-edge technology and now having the 3-D point cloud we can integrated this with our surface UAV drone missions over the Davis Keays Eagle Vein plus add our 2021 and 2022, sampling results, structural mapping and geophysics.

The Company will keep the shareholders informed as data becomes available.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720044/Fabled-Copper-Presents-Preliminary-Underground-LIDAR-Survey-Findings