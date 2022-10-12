Alpha Copper Provides Indata Summer Drill Project Update

Vancouver, October 12, 2022 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. "Eastfield" (TSXV:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) is pleased to announce that the Indata Project Option Partner, Alpha Copper Corp "Alpha Copper" (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) (FSE: PP0), has completed 13 holes totalling 2,140 meters on the Indata project.

The Indata project straddles the Mesozoic-age Quesnel Terrane and the Paleozoic-age Cache Creek Group of Rocks and is located 240 kilometres northwest of Prince George, 88 kilometres west of Centerra's Mount Milligan mines, and 16 kilometres south of Northwest Copper's Kwanika and Stardust projects.

The multi-week 2022 summer drill programme at Indata concluded in mid-September. A total of thirteen holes, with aggregate meterage of 2,140 meters were completed which were focused on porphyry copper targets, carbonate replacement deposits (CRD) targets and quartz vein targets.

Porphyry copper mineralization was observed in six of the 2022 drill holes, both in the Lake Zone and also in a new area 500 metres to the south. The mineralization is associated with widespread silicification and biotite alteration occurring in chlorite altered Triassic-Jurassic andesite and diorite. Previous drill results from the Lake zone include 27 metres averaging 0.27% Cu in hole 08-I-01 and 0.2% Cu over 148.2 metres in hole 98-4, which includes an interval of 0.37% Cu over 24.1 metres. The Lake zone is currently open for expansion in all directions.



Additionally, the 2022 summer drill programme showed indications of CRD type mineralization in two separate areas in the northwest and southeast parts of the property. Molybdenum mineralization was encountered in two of the drill holes; IN22-74 and IN22-84. The northwest hole IN22-84 also encountered an extensive limestone breccia unit which has returned strongly anomalous lead-zinc-arsenic-antimony-(±gold) values from surface samples as well as the presence of manganese rich calcite, another indicator of the proximity of CRD mineralization.

Mesothermal quartz veins were encountered in two of the holes, IN22-77 and 78, similar in nature to those occurring in the eastern part of the property from which historical drilling have returned values of 9.8g/t gold and 51.4g/t silver over 1.3 metres in drill hole 87-I-4, and 1.8g/t gold and 114.1g/t silver over 2.5 metres in hole 87-I-1. Historic high-grade gold intercepts on the Indata property located further to the north include hole 88-I-11 with 46.2 g/t gold and 2.0 g/t silver over 4.0 meters and hole 89-I-6 with 354.1 g/t silver over 3.2 meters.

Alpha Copper may earn a 60% in the Indata project by completing $2,000,000 in exploration and paying $450,000 (cash and/or shares) by June 20, 2023.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. J.W. Morton, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for its technical content.

About Eastfield Resources:

Other Projects:

Iron Lake: copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt, located 40 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House, BC. The project is optioned to Tech-X Resources Inc. (a private company headed by Haig Farris). Targets include ultramafic copper-gold- palladium-platinum-cobalt and porphyry copper-gold. Tech-X may earn an 80% interest in Iron Lake by completing a total of $12,000,000 in work and paying a total of $1,000,000 in option payments by December 31, 2027. Work competed in 2021 included an airborne MobileMT survey and extensive geological reconnaissance and sampling later in 2021. . Analytical results for 13 drill holes completed in July through September, 2022 (2,620 meters in aggregate) are expected to begin to be received shortly and drilling has recently resumed.

Indata: copper-gold porphyry and precious metal quartz veins, located 120 km north of Fort St. James, BC, optioned to Alpha Copper Corp. who may earn 60% by completing $2,000,000 in exploration and paying $450,000 (cash and/or shares) by June 20, 2023. A number of very prospective untested induced polarization targets exist and are fully permitted. Results from previous drilling include DDH88-11 with 47.26 g/t gold over 4 m and DDH98-4 with 0.20% copper over 148 m including 0.37% copper over 24 m at the bottom of the hole. In 2019 new mineralization was exposed by logging activities in the southern region of the claims with samples returning up to 3.64% copper and 5.95 g/t gold.

The Kwanika and Stardust deposits, owned by Northwest Copper Corp., are located immediately north of Indata and share similar geology. Thirteen Drill holes (2,140 meters in aggregate) completed between early July and mid-September of this year focused on new discovery with the primary target types being porphyry copper, carbonate replacement (CRD) style mineralization and precious metal rich quartz-sulfide veins are currently being analysed.

Zymo: a big copper-gold porphyry system with several 1 km scale targets, located 45 km west of Smithers, BC which is 100% owned by Eastfield. An 8 kilometer by 3 kilometer induced polarization chargeability anomaly includes and surrounds known mineralization. Drill results include holes ZY08-07 with 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold over 72 meters and hole ZY11-20 with 0.28% copper and 0.34 g/t gold over 126 m. Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold. Work completed in 2021 included expansions to the induced polarization and soil grids at a cost in excess of $400,000. Zymo is fully permitted.

Hedgehog: copper-gold (VMS) and lode gold, located approximately 12 kilometers north of the community of Barkerville, BC. In 2021 option partner West Oak Gold Corp discovered several new anomalies. Particularly intriguing is a soil sample with 0.22% copper and 8.45% iron. Interest in this sample is inspired by previous float samples collected further south on the property including a massive sulfide boulder grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver collected in 1999 and five additional copper rich massive sulfide boulders with an average grade of 8.0% copper and 8.9 g/t silver collected in 2000. In 2013, Eastfield discovered a new area of mineralization in the northern region of the claims where quartz veins hosted in sheared rhyolite returned grab samples to 1.51 g/t gold and 1.37% zinc. Other companies active in the area include Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.) (TSX: OR) who are currently conducting a major exploration program for gold ten kilometers to the south in and around the former operating Barkerville Mine. The project is fully permitted and field work is slated to resume this week.

CR: gold, located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville, was acquired by staking in 2014. There is no record of hard rock mineral exploration on the CR property prior to Noranda Exploration carrying out regional exploration in the area in 1986 with airborne magnetic and ground follow-up (ground based surveys and soil sampling) identifying a 1.2 kilometre by 0.7 kilometre arsenic in soil anomaly surrounding a local drainage named Arsenic Creek. In 2014, Eastfield carried out induced polarization and magnetic surveys in this area and outlined a 200 meter by 800 meter northwest trending chargeability high that remains open to the north. In 2018 soil sampling upslope of historical heavy mineral stream sediment anomalies exposed several spot gold and gold-arsenic anomalies that may indicate a source of the historical heavy mineral sampling in this direction. CR is permitted and drilling is planned for this year.

