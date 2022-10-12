Lundin Mining Announces Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to announce the passing of Board member Ms. Karen Poniachik, in Chile.
"On behalf of Lundin Mining employees and our Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ms. Poniachik's family and friends," said Chairman Adam Lundin. "Karen brought a wealth of experience, wisdom and insight to our Board gained through her distinguished career and many contributions to mining in Chile. She will be greatly missed by many."
Ms. Poniachik has been on Lundin Mining's Board of Directors since February 2021.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 12, 2022 at 13:00 Eastern Time.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!