Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

Vancouver, October 12, 2022 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS), (OTC:NXXGF), (FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold.

Further information regarding the arrangement and the spinout is available in the Company's news release dated October 5, 2022 and in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under Nexus Gold's profile at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.

