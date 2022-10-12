The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SoLVBL, C3 Metals, Charbone Hydrogen, GlucoTrack and Atomic Minerals Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, October 12, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SoLVBL, C3 Metals, Charbone Hydrogen, GlucoTrack and Atomic Minerals discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

SoLVBL Solutions (CSE:SOLV) to acquire digital entertainment company Darkhorse Films Limited

SoLVBL Solutions (SOLV) has agreed to acquire Darkhorse Films Limited, a UK-registered blockchain-powered digital entertainment & e-commerce business. The acquisition immediately expands the SoLVBL suite of digital products. The total purchase price is $10.15 million, payable in cash and shares. Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Kaiser Akbar and to learn about SoLVBL Solutions, click here.

C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) expands epithermal gold-copper vein system at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

C3 Metals (CCCM) has expanded the Arthurs Seat, Jamaica, epithermal gold-copper vein swarm discovery by an additional 1.5 km. The high-density, low-intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins have now been mapped and sampled across a 4.5 km by 2.0 km area. Dan Symons, President and CEO, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the discovery.

For the full interview with Dan Symons and to learn about C3 Metals, click here.

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CCCM) acquires hydropower plant and announces debenture financing

Charbone Hydrogen (CH) has executed a purchase and sale agreement between its subsidiary, Charbone Corporation USA and NORTHWOODS HYDROPOWER INC. The acquisition of Wolf River is being financed in part through a private placement by Charbone of an aggregate principal amount of C$1.2 million. Executive VP Stephane Dallaire sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Stephane Dallaire and to learn about Charbone Hydrogen, click here.

GlucoTrack (NDAQ:GCTK) announces R&D program

GlucoTrack (GCTK) is expanding its product pipeline with the commencement of a new R&D program for a long-term continuous glucose monitor. The company has also completed lab testing of its non-invasive GlucoTrack 2.0 clinical prototype system. CEO Paul Goode sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the R&D program and to expand on the company's upcoming in-human trials.

For the full interview with Paul Goode and to learn about GlucoTrack, click here.

Atomic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ATOM) acquires Harts Point claim block

Atomic Minerals Corp. (ATOM) has acquired by staking, the Harts Point Project. The project consists of 324 unpatented lode claims totalling more than 6,500 acres in San Juan County, Utah. Clive Massey, Atomic Minerals CEO and President sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Clive Massey and to learn about Atomic Minerals Corporation, click here.

