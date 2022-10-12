Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 8,042 Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced and Sold in Q3 2022

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") sold a total of 5,478 ounces of gold and 225,012 ounces of silver in Q3 2022 for a gold equivalent total of 8,042 ounces. Additionally, the Company sold 2,943 tonnes of zinc, 282 tonnes of copper, and 1,056 tonnes of lead contributing to a strong cash balance of over $22 million.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said "Production at the Don David Gold Mine in Mexico remains on track to achieve guidance. The feasibility study continues to advance at the Back Forty Project in Michigan. In addition to the feasibility study work, we continue to focus on preparing State of Michigan permits and engaging with the community, including tribal leaders."

Sales Statistics

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 5,478 5,809 22,605 16,525 Silver (ozs.) 225,012 255,394 722,041 778,776 Copper (tones) 282 269 976 1,015 Lead (tonnes) 1,056 1,550 4,450 3,940 Zinc (tonnes) 2,943 3,059 10,892 9,386 Average metal prices realized(1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,627 1,762 1,823 1,790 Silver ($ per oz.) 19 23 22 26 Copper ($ per tonne) 7,115 9,092 9,015 9,466 Lead ($ per tonne) 1,882 2,397 2,166 2,231 Zinc ($ per tonne) 3,186 3,032 3,828 2,924 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 5,478 5,809 22,605 16,525 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 2,564 3,361 8,575 11,151 Total AuEq Ounces 8,042 9,170 31,180 27,676

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

Trending Production Statistics

For the three months ended: Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Arista Mine Tonnes Milled 126,363 97,806 135,398 135,801 128,884 110,682 Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.91 2.68 1.93 3.00 2.63 1.98 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 79 91 82 81 64 80 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.36 0.37 0.38 0.41 0.32 0.37 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.63 2.29 2.17 1.97 1.99 1.59 Average Zinc Grade (%) 3.64 4.79 4.77 4.89 4.00 4.21 Combined Tonnes milled(1) 129,590 98,010 135,398 136,844 129,099 110,682 Tonnes Milled per Day(2) 1,506 1,353 1,559 1,590 1,516 1,361 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3) Gold (ozs.) 6,555 6,933 6,853 11,187 9,317 5,851 Silver (ozs.) 295,979 265,829 330,873 332,292 249,088 261,256 Copper (tonnes) 368 284 413 431 303 296 Lead (tonnes) 1,654 1,808 2,345 2,073 2,020 1,249 Zinc (tonnes) 3,683 3,920 5,349 5,562 4,282 3,901

(1) Combined tonnes milled in Q2 and Q3 2021 included 3,227 and 204 tonnes from the Open Pit Mine, respectively. The Open Pit Mine is no longer in production as of Q3 2021. Additionally, Q1 and Q2 2022 combined tonnes milled includes 1,043 and 215 purchased tonnes, respectively, related to an environmental initiative with a local community.

(2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.

(3) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Q3 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://app.webinar.net/no36p6L10ja

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: +1 (888) 886-7786 International: +1 (416) 764-8658 Conference ID: 96525237

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

