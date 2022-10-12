Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Technical Report for Salar De Tolillar Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2022 - Alpha Lithium Corp. (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its news release dated August 23, 2022, the Company has prepared and filed a technical report titled NI 43-101 Technical Report of Results of Years 2020/2021/2022 Exploration Activities and Lithium Resource Estimate for the Salar De Tolillar Project in Salta Province, Argentina with an effective date of September 8, 2022. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com.



About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include OroCobre Ltd., Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari. For more information visit: www.alphalithium.com.

