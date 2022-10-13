Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI ("ECO"), its joint venture royalty agreement counterparty and the operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the "Vila Nova Project") that it has completed the 800 tonne per day bulk sampling gravimetric mill (the "Mill") located at the Vila Nova Project, and that testing of the Mill has commenced. The Mill was designed, manufactured and assembled by Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao ("Brastorno"), a Brazilian manufacturer of mineral exploration and mining equipment.

The Company has also been advised that the Mill, and the tailings management facility located on the Vila Nova Project, have received final environmental approvals and all requisite permits from the applicable regulatory authorities in Brazil. ECO has commenced testing of the Mill and it is anticipated that bulk sampling will commence following satisfactory completion thereof.

Robert Klenk, Chairman and CEO of JZR commented, "The fulfillment of all permitting conditions and commencement of testing of the Brastorno mill is the culmination of substantial work by the Eco Mining and Brastorno teams. We believe the Vila Nova Gold Project is a foundational project that will provide continued growth for the Company and ECO"

The Company anticipates that the Mill will process 800 tonnes of tailings and bedrock per day once it is brought up to full production, which is anticipated to occur within 30 days from the date hereof.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo., a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and independent of the Company. The Company does not report any resources or reserves on the Vila Nova Project, and has not prepared a preliminary economic assessment for the purposes of proceeding with any bulk sampling on the Vila Nova Project.

