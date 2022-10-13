MUZHU MINING Plans Fall Drilling Program at the Sleeping Giant South Property in Quebec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

October 13th - Vancouver, B.C. - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Fall exploration program is underway on the Sleeping Giant South Property located 65 km North of Amos, Quebec and is contiguous to the South of the Sleeping Giant Gold mine site owned and operated by Abcourt Mines Inc.

As part of the ongoing exploration program, Muzhu Mining has retained Fodienda Exploration Services, out of Sudbury Ontario to manage the Fall program, which will include additional prospecting, following up on recent positive Geophysics within the property and a Drilling program planned to be carried out in November 2022.

The property lies ?1.0 km to the southeast of the active Sleeping Giant Gold mine

with a historical production of 1.1 M oz @ 10.28 g/t and a indicated resource calculation of 475,625 tonnes @ 11.20 g/t (Abcourt Mines NI 43-101, 2019). The sought-after mineralization on the property is gold bearing and poly metallic potentially linked to VMS style deposits. The aim of the Drilling program is to follow up on favorable IP-RES anomalies that could highlight mineralized structures, lenses, or bodies which may represent the VMS style deposits.

The most southern drill holes will be drilling near those 1958 holes that weren't deep enough and not drilling the same target. Bellechasse Mining Corp. Ltd. conducted in 1958, a drilling campaign of 3 drillholes with maximum depth of 107.5ft (32.8m); 97.7ft (29.8m) and 125ft (38.1m) all of them cutting through an andesite unit with a network of calcite-quartz stringers and minor disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite (Kalnins, V., 1958).



Muzhu's Interim CEO, James Tong comments, "Persistence has made the Drilling of the Sleeping Giant South property possible. The Fall program, including additional prospecting and over 400 meters of Drilling, follows up on the modern Mag and I.P. targets Muzhu has already completed in order to help better identify potential Gold bearing zones within the geological structure of the area."

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 65km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in Luoyang City, in the Henan Province located in China.

