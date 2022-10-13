Interra Copper Corp. announces Exploration Agreement with Tsay Keh Dene First Nation Regarding Thane Project and Provides Corporate and Chuck Project Update

October 13 - Vancouver, BC - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX), (OTC:IMIMF), (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate and Chuck Project update.

Signing of exploration agreement with the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation

Interra announces that the Company, through its subsidiary Thane Minerals Inc., and the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation have executed a formal exploration agreement (the "Agreement") with an effective date of June 27, 2022.

The Agreement recognizes the rights of the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation within its traditional territory where the Company's Thane Project is located. The Agreement establishes a framework for ongoing engagement and mutual collaboration regarding exploration activities at the Thane Project. The Agreement addresses several key elements of cooperation, engagement, communication, transparency, and economic benefits, including, employment, training, monitoring and contracting opportunities.

"We are very pleased to have reached this agreement after ongoing dialogue and progress since beginning the exploration activity at our Thane Project in 2021. Interra looks forward to continuing its relationship of mutual respect and the commencement of building further value and economic benefit for all stakeholders involved at the Thane Project," stated Jason Nickel, Interra's CEO and Director.

Filing with the assessment office securing the Thane property in its entirety to September 2028

Work from the Company's recent 2,800 metre drill program on its 100% owned Thane copper-gold property has been filed for assessment. With this filing the claims are now free from any British Columbia Geological Survey provincial work requirements until November 2028.

CEO Jason Nickel comments, "The Company has filed assessment work that brings the total exploration investment to $3,110,600 since 2020 when the project was acquired by Interra. This investment secures the property and its Mineral Claims until November 2028 and gives the Company the time to optimize financing, joint venture, and exploration opportunities."

Chuck Creek 2022 Program Update

The Company also reports that it has completed a series of 10 kg sediment / soil samples which were collected from the Chuck Creek Property for analysis by a bulk leach extractable gold (BLEG) procedure.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has retained noted glaciologist Dr. Derek Turner to complete a surficial geological map of the property. The Company's aim at Chuck Creek is to replicate certain historical gold assay results, supported by further samples from new locations on the property, to pinpoint the source of the significant gold, which has been historically reported at Chuck Creek.

Assay results are expected later this fall and will be reported along with the results of new geological mapping and satellite image data which is expected to be useful in interpreting the glaciation implications on the property.

Interra Copper Corp.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper Corp.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-754-7986

Email: interracopper@gmail.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:



Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-245-0054

Website: https://interracopper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, exploration activities at the Company's projects and results therefrom. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

