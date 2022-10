Defense Metals Continues to Drill High-Grades at Wicheeda with 106 metres of 2.53% Total Rare Earth Oxide; Including 59 metres of 3.42%; Participate in the 18th International Rare Earths Conference

VANCOUVER, Oct. 13, 2022 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company"; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) announces high-grade Rare Earth Element ("REE") assay results from one additional core drill hole, totalling 320 metres (m), collared within the northern area of Defense Metals' 100% owned Wicheeda REE Deposit.

Infill drill hole WI22-67 (-60o dip / 197o azimuth) was drilled southward within the northern area of the deposit and yielded a broad mixed lithology mineralized intercept comprising dolomite carbonatite and syenite averaging 2.53% total rare earth oxide ("TREO") over 106 metres (m); including a high-grade zone of 3.42% TREO over 59 m1 (Figure 1). The assays reported for WI22-67 are partial from surface to a downhole depth of 155 metres. Assay results for the remaining 165 m to end of hole at 320 m are expected in the coming days.

Craig Taylor, CEO, and Director of Defense Metals stated: "With the release of this additional drill hole, we continue to establish excellent continuity of mineralization in sectional infill drilling. As we advance the Wicheeda Project we know these kinds of results will contribute significantly to our goal of upgraded resource categories necessary to support a future Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS)."

Table 1. Wicheeda REE Deposit 2022 Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) TREO2 (%) Ce 2 O 3 (%) La 2 O 3 (%) Nd 2 O 3 (%) Pr 2 O 3 (%) Sm 2 O 3 (ppm) Gd 2 O 3 (ppm) Eu 2 O 3 (ppm) Dy 2 O 3 (ppm) Tb 4 O 7 (ppm) Ho 2 O 3 (ppm) WI22-67 (197/-60) 30.7 137 106.3 2.53 1.22 0.87 0.28 0.10 307 149 66 36 13 4 including 41 100 59 3.42 1.65 1.19 0.37 0.14 381 184 80 40 16 4 WI22-62 (204/-50) 93 260 167 1.39 0.68 0.43 0.18 0.06 222 101 43 29 9 4 including 121 169 48 2.29 1.13 0.72 0.29 0.10 316 123 54 22 9 2 WI22-63 (204/-60) 148 187 39 2.29 1.12 0.79 0.25 0.09 246 120 47 26 9 3 including 175 184 9 5.08 2.45 1.84 0.52 0.19 472 215 91 49 17 5 WI22-64 (204/-65) 77 269.3 192.3 1.78 0.86 0.58 0.22 0.08 230 116 51 34 10 4 including 77 150 73 3.13 1.51 1.06 0.37 0.13 353 156 71 30 12 3 WI22-68 (220/-55) 109.4 233 123.6 3.58 1.69 1.29 0.38 0.14 376 160 71 35 12 3 including 212 230 18 6.70 3.11 2.50 0.71 0.27 619 260 111 47 18 5

18th International Rare Earths Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada

Defense Metals and many of its directors, management and advisors will be attending the 18th International Rare Earths Conference on October 17, 2022 to October 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luisa Moreno, President and Director of the Company will be presenting on the "Wicheeda Deposit: The Next North American REE production".

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 100% owned 4,244-hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway, and major highways.

The Wicheeda REE Project yielded a robust 2021 preliminary economic assessment technical report (PEA) that demonstrated an after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million, and 18% IRR3. A unique advantage of the Wicheeda REE Project is the production of a saleable high-grade flotation-concentrate. The PEA contemplates a 1.8 Mtpa (million tonnes per year) mill throughput open pit mining operation with 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio over a 19 year mine (project) life producing and average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at Langley (sample preparation) and Vancouver (ICP-MS fusion), B.C. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Defense Metals and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. A 0.1-gram sample pulp was then subject to multi-element ICP-MS analysis via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (ME-MS81h). Defense Metals follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Wicheeda Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Defense Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

1 The true width of REE mineralization is estimated to be 70-100% of the drilled interval. 2 TREO % sum of CeO 2 , La 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Pr 6 O 11 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 , Dy 2 O 3 and Ho 2 O 3 . 3 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

